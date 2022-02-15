 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Matt Bradley carries San Diego State past Utah State 75-56

By Associated Press
San Diego State guard Matt Bradley brings the ball up court
FILE — San Diego State guard Matt Bradley plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Paul Sancya, Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Utah State 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Bradley hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State (16-6, 8-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had eight rebounds.

Trey Pulliam, whose 8 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Aztecs, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Utah State totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Justin Bean had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (15-12, 6-8). Brandon Horvath added 10 points.

The Aztecs, who lost Utah State 75-57 on Jan. 26, leveled the season series against the Aggies.

