High school boys basketball: 3A/2A roundup from Wednesday’s games

3A playoffs

South Summit jumped all over Grand from the open tip as it rolled to the 3A first round victory. Gibson Walton led the way for South Summit with 19 points, with Caleby Thompson adding 14.

Andrew Barnes knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, while Skylar Hignite buried four 3s of his own en route to 14 points as Canyon View pulled away from Delta in the second half for the 3A first round win.

“Coach Kurtis Topham from Delta had his kids ready to play and they gave us all we could handle. We closed the third on a 19-2 run with better D and better decisions in transition to break the game open for good.”

— Canyon View coach Rob Potter

Visiting Emery overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to rally and force overtime, where it eventually pulled away for the 3A first round win over Providence Hall.

In a defensive battle the entire way, No. 18 seed American Leadership held off a fourth quarter rally from No. 15 Richfield to pull out the 3A first round win. Russell Gibson and Tad Swarnes combined to score 22 points for the Eagles. ALA will advance to face No. 2 seed North Sanpete in the second round.

“It was the best team defensive effort we played all year. We were together and disciplined. Togetherness was key.”

— ALA coach Ronnie Ross

Aaydan Saucedo and Anywan Kuang scored 16 points as No. 19 seed Judge pulled off the minor upset of No. 14 seed Carbon in the first round of the 3A state tournament. In a game that was tight throughout, Judge pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.

“Our offense struggled to get going most of the night and Carbon did a great job on the offensive glass. It came down to our guys getting key stops down the stretch and some big buckets from Aaydan Saucedo. Proud of our group for sticking together.”

— Judge coach Sanjin Kolovrat

2A playoffs

Andrew Smaellie scored 21 points and Lars Thulin chipped in with 16 as Waterford outscored Maeser Prep 38-16 in the second half to pull away for the lopsided 2A first round victory.

Leading by 12 at the half, Kanab outscored Utah Military Hillfield 49-12 in the second half as it coasted to the 2A first round win. Kanab had 13 players score in the game, led by Logan Little who scored 16 points. Three other players scored a dozen for the Cowboys.

“The boys played hard tonight after a rough first quarter. Everyone shared the ball and we rebounded well. Excited to be moving on to the next round.”

— Kanab coach Jerron Glazier

North Sevier jumped ahead quickly against St. Joseph, building a 32-17 halftime lead en route to the 2A first round win. The Wolves got a balanced effort offensively to pull out the victory as Randy Elmer led the way with nine points.

“It was a great team win. We played as a team on both ends of the floor. We trusted each other and things were clicking. Twenty-one assists for us is unreal and something to build upon as we move forward.”

— North Sevier coach Dakota Shepherd

Wade Hymas poured in 25 points, with Anel Hrvat and Kasey Norris combining to add 29 more as APA West Valley outscored Freedom Prep comfortably in each of the first three quarters on its way to the convincing 2A first round win.

“I’m really happy with the way we executed our game plan and came out confident and prepared to play.”

— APA West Valley coach Cameron Wood

Beaver outscored Gunnison Valley 15-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 2A first round victory. Cobe Carter had a great game to lead the Beavers as he recorded 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Taggart Harris added a dozen rebounds for Beaver, which advances to face top seed San Juan in the next round.

North Summit outscored Utah Military Camp Williams 23-3 in the first quarter and never looked back on its way to the lopsided 2A first round win. Kandon Mosher and Trey Pace combined for 26 points to lead the way offensively while defensively the Braves recorded 23 steals.

“Tonight our guys played team defense. Moved the ball around offensively looking to get to the open man. It was a good team win.”

— North Summit coach Aaron Preece

Duchesne had 12 different players score as to cruised past Merit Academy for the 2A first round win. Garett Fabrizio led the way for the Eagles scoring a game-high 17 points on five 3-pointers, with Parker Crum chipping in with 15 points.