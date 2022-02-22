High school girls basketball: Timpanogos edges out Payson, Layton uses 4th quarter rally to upset Cyprus

5A playoffs

The Stallions went into halftime with a narrow lead, but Uintah battled back and edged out Stansbury to secure the playoff win. Jordan Woodford led all scorers with 16 points to help lift her team to the victory.

Kristen Oldham nailed five 3-pointers to lead the Beetdiggers while teammates Lea Afu and Fui Niumeitolu combined for another 24 points as Jordan cruised to the victory over Wasatch.

Timpanogos edged out the Lions in a back-and-forth game that saw both teams go on big runs. Payson did most of their damage from outside, making six more 3-pointers than Timpanogos and three more baskets overall but the Timberwolves made 13 more free-throws, flipping the advantage back to their side for a 57-56 victory. Kate Dickinson scored 17 points and hauled in nine rebounds while Katie Walker wreaked havoc defensively, finishing with seven steals.

Woods Cross jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they left Cottonwood with a 40-29 upset victory in the first round of the state tournament. Georgia Hatton led all scorers with 14 points while it was the Wildcat defense that dominated the game.

Cedar Valley built up a 15-point lead before the end of the third quarter. They would hold on to that lead after a push by Murray. The Aviators will host Jordan on Thursday with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line.

The Redhawks had a big second and third quarter to take a comfortable lead and cruise to the win over Provo in the first round of the 5A playoffs. Lizzy McConkie hit double-digits with 12 points to lead her team in the win. Kali Wright also scored 12 points for the Bulldogs in the loss.

Box Elder swarmed the Golden Eagles in the first quarter to the tune of 26 points and a 10-point lead. The Bees would hold onto the lead the rest of the game, closing out the first round with a 75-62 victory. Four different Box Elder players finished in double-figures.

Viewmont got 18 points from Kristina Gunnell and 16 points from Emma Mulitalo as they took down the Bengals in the first round of the 5A tournament. Chesney Chin recorded 23 points, including a trio of triples in the loss for Brighton. Viewmont will travel to take on Skyline in the second round.

Skyline’s offense scored 22 points in the first quarter while their defense only allowed six point in the third. Overall the Eagles found their way to a 73-43 victory and a spot in the second round of the playoffs. Ayla Williams dominated the paint, finishing the game with 23 points.

Olympus outscored Park City 39-15 in the first half and 34-5 in the second half as they showed their ability to make a deep tournament run in their first round victory. Alyssa Blanck had a monster double-double, finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Brooklyn Davies finished one assist shy of recording her own double-double as she scored 10 points.

East had four players in double-figures as a quick start and key defensive stops led them to an upset victory over Salem Hills. The Leopards had a nine point halftime lead, but the SkyHawks put together a rally. In the end it fell short.

Highland overcame a 21-point performance from Brinlee McRae to clinch their ticket to the second round.

Orem led 9-1 after defensive first half. The Knights offense would pick up in the second half behind double-digit points from Kaylee Hess, but wasn’t able to overcome the early deficit. In the end it was the Tigers who moved on to the second round.

Timpview started the game on fire on both ends of the floor, quickly building a double-digit lead on their way to a 52-38 win over Mountain View. The Bruins fought hard the rest of the game, but couldn’t quite put together a rally to tighten the gap. Hinemoa Aston scored 11 points to lead the Thunderbirds.

Lehi outscored Spanish Fork by at least five points in all four quarters as they built their way to a 60-28 victory. Five different players scored at least seven points for the Pioneers. Lehi will look to continue their run to the state championship by hosting Woods Cross on Thursday.

The Springville defense only allowed three points in both the first and third quarters, giving them the fire power they needed to defeat Hillcrest and clinch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs. Ellie Esplin led the Red Devils with 16 points. Springville will host Timpanogos in the second round,

6A playoffs

The Titans jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to the big win over Roy in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Avery Sanders scored a game-high 15 points and Skylee Hopkins had another 11 to help lift Syracuse to the victory.

Corner Canyon outscored the Wolverines in each of the four quarters, including by a combined 26 points in the first and fourth quarters. The Chargers will travel to take on Fremont in the second round.

The Vikings jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they defeated Weber in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Brooklyn Fely led the team effort with 14 points while Mia Reeves contributed another 11 in the Pleasant Grove victory.

The Sentinels used 17 points from the foul line to help lift them to the victory over West Jordan in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Addy Horsley finished the night with a game-high 22 points to lead her team to the win while Makailyn Horsley added another 15.

Down by five coming out of the half, the Grizzlies rallied for a 16-2 third quarter to take the lead and pick up the victory over Granger. Ellie Taylor scored 14 points and Amelia Brady had another 10 to lead Copper Hills in the win. In the loss, Ruby Vaituu had a game-high 18 points.

Farmington’s quick start led them to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter. The Phoenix never looked back as they secured their spot in the second round of the 6A playoffs. They will take on Riverton on Thursday night. Delaney Baker led Farmington as she finished with a game high 11 points to go alone with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Layton rallied from seven down to begin the fourth quarter to pull off the upset against Cyprus. The Lancers hadn’t scored more than 10 points in a quarter all night before scoring 21 in the final period. Four different Layton players scored at least nine points as they utilized a team effort to pull off the upset on the road.

American Fork edged out the Warriors for three quarters to build up a narrow lead and secure a hard-fought win against Taylorsville in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Emily Evans had a game-high 16 points while Calli Condi and Savannah Colyar combined for another 28 points in the AF victory. Ella Huntington and Ella Wolfgramm scored 13 points apiece for Taylosville in the loss.