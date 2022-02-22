A full list of all the rumored ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ cameo appearances

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is going to be packed with things we’ve never seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Just rewatch the Super Bowl trailer to understand what’s coming next. The trailer was packed with a number of Easter eggs, including Zombie Dr. Strange, the hero America Chavez and what appeared to be Patrick Stewart’s voice.

Since the announcement of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have wondered which heroes from the present, past and future we might see in the new flick.

There has been increased speculation — especially due to the Stewart scene in the trailer — that the new movie will introduce us to the X-Men, including those who appeared in 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movies throughout the early aughts.

All of that said, we’ve decided to list out all the major cameos that are rumored to take place in the film.

Strange Supreme (the evil version as seen in Marvel’s “What If...?”)

Zombie Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Defender Strange (based on a character from the 2010 “Defenders” comic).

America Chavez/Miss America (Xochitl Gomez).

Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Inhuman King Black Bolt (Anson Mount).

Clea the sorceress (Charlize Theron).

Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch).

Thor (Tom Hiddleston).

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds).

Wolverine (not Hugh Jackman).

Storm (unclear).

Magneto (Ian McKellen).

Superior Iron Man (Tom Cruise).

Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski).

Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox or Ben Affleck).