High school boys basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Wednesday’s games

6A Playoffs

Kearns used a 17-2 run in the second quarter to take control of the game, but a Falcons 17-4 run in the final period closed the gap. In the end the Cougars held on to advance to the second round. Gott Daw dominated inside for Kearns, scoring all 14 of his points inside the arc.

Syracuse earned an upset victory over Lone Peak in a close game that was tied at halftime. The Titans outscored the Knights 19-12 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Kaden Ericksen’s 22 points proved vital for the Syracuse offense. The Titans will get their third crack at the Darts when they take on Davis in the second round on Friday night.

The Cavemen outscored Herriman in all four quarters, including 17-6 in the first period. Ten different players scored for American Fork who clinched their spot in the second round of the 6A state tounament with the win.

The Silverwolves rallied back from a double-digit halftime deficit, cutting the Sentinels lead to just two points by the start of the fourth quarter. Mountain Ridge would then proceed to go a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line in the final period to preserve a victory over their crosstown rival. In all, the Silverwolves made an extra two baskets but Mountian Ridge made up the difference with 11 more made free throws.

James and John Gavin combined to score 32 points for the Warriors while Skyridge was led by 32 points from Nick Holland. In the end the Falcons escaped with victory with the help of Bryson Bailey’s 17 points. Skyridge will travel to Copper Hills for Friday’s second round contest.

Farmington flipped a three point halftime deficit into a 69-37 victory in large part because of a 45-10 second half. Cole Johnson scored eight of his 14 points in the third quarter while Collin Chandler had 11 of his 17 in the same period. The Phoenix move on to play Roy in the second round of the state tournament.

Fremont used a balanced attack and a quick start to take down the Lancers. The Silverwolves jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and by the end of the game they had five different players score at least nine points. Fremont will travel to take on Corner Canyon in the second round on Friday.

Weber trailed by double-digits for most of the game, but a 26-15 fourth quarter helped force overtime at Hunter. After a 7-7 draw, the Warriors won an 8-5 second overtime period to finish the upset. Stryker Rashid helped turn things around for Weber. He scored six points in the final period before scoring eight points combined in the two overtimes.

5A Playoffs

Uintah was able to edge out the Aviators by just one point as it narrowly picked up the victory in the first round of the 5A Playoffs. Josh Speirs led all scorers with 20 points to help lift Uintah to the win.

No. 16 Skyline edged No. 17 Lehi to eliminate the defending 5A state champs from the state tournament in the first round.

Trailing by three, the Dons rallied for a 26-16 fourth quarter to take the lead and secure the win over Highland in the first round of the 5A Playoffs. Cade Olsen led his team with 16 points in the victory.

Box Elder and Northridge battled over the final three periods, but a Bees double-digit lead have been built in the first quarter which proved to be the difference maker. Box Elder made four more three-pointers than the Knights, including four from Mathew Low en route to his 15 total points.

Woods Cross trailed by five points at halftime, but was able to outscore the visiting RedHawks by five points in both the third and fourth quarters to pick up the 50-45 victory. Mason Bendinger led all scorers, he finished with 23 points and a made three-pointer in the win.

Camden Gagnier and Will Green combined to score 42 points and knock down five three-pointer for the Beetdiggers, but it wasn’t enough as Payson escaped with the victory at home. The game was tied going into the final period when Zach Robbins scored 10 of his 21 points to lift his team above Jordan. In all, four different Lions players finished in double-figures in the victory.

Truman Burningham poured in 25 points on 9 of 14 shooting to go alongo with his five rebounds and four assists, while James Rust added 12 points as Timpview jumped out to a big lead on Viewmont for the 5A first round win.

After a back-and-forth battle, the Red Devils used a 24-13 fourth quarter to finally pull away and pick up the playoff victory over Brighton. Chase Haslem scored 21 points for Springville, 15 of which coming from behind the arc, and Jake Nadauld added another 17 in the win. In the loss, Nash Matheson scored a game-high 23 points for the Bengals.

Murray fell behind by double-digits in the first quarter, but was able to rally back to take down Hillcrest. The Spartans had a 20-4 second quarter followed up by a 24-13 third quarter to take control of the game. They were led by Chudi Anosike, Bowen Davies, and Tayshaun Tramel. The trio combined to score 50 of the 72 points.

Olympus raced to a 30-9 lead after the first quarter and rolled from there as the Titans steamrolled region foe East for 5A first round win. Jack Wistrcill scored 30 points to pace the way for Olympus, with Luke Lowe chipping in with 13 points on three 3-pointers.

Bonneville went on a 20-8 run in the second quarter to build a lead big enough to withhold a late Bruins rally. Mountain View scored 21 points in the final period, but it wasn’t enough to make up the 14-point deficit. Koy Dixon led the Lakers with four made three-pointers and 14 total points. Bonneville will host Maple Mountain on Friday in the second round.

While the Colts kept pace with Maple Mountain for most of the game, a slow second quarter allowed the Golden Eagles to take a demanding lead that ultimately led to their victory in the first round of the 5A Playoffs. Kian Langford scored 16 points and Caleb Chandler had another 15 to help lift Maple Mountain to the win.

Jensen Campbell had 13 points while Jaxon Heiden and Jaxon Johnson added 11 points apiece to help lift Alta to the victory over Park City in the first round of the 5A Playoffs.

Wasatch and Stansbury battled back and forth all night before the Stallions eventually escaped with a four point overtime win. Stansbury saw four different players finish in double-figures while the Wasps were led by the dynamic duo of Joe Wunder and Tucker Englebright. Wasatch made seven more two-pointers than the Stallions but Stansbury got their advantage back with a pair of three-pointers and a dozen more points and the line.

Salem Hills took care of a business with a dominating win over Timpanogos. The SkyHawks struggled in the first quarter, only putting nine points on the board. They then proceeded to score over 20 in each of the last three quarters as they finished with a grand total of 80 points. Ryker Richards had a monster night, tallying 24 points which included a pair of made three-pointers.

Orem jumped out to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter to help them pick up the 5A Playoff victory over Tooele. Carter Walker led the Tigers with a game-high 22 points while teammate Dane Christensen added another 15 points in the win. Julian Mahoe scored 17 points for Tooele in the loss.