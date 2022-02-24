High school girls basketball: 6A/5A playoff roundup from Thursday’s games

6A playoffs

Tessa Chaney recorded 17 points and 13 rebounds as Westlake played suffocating defense for four quarters to methodically pull away from Mountain Ridge for the 6A second round victory.

“It was a nice win led by our defensive effort, particularly Paige Payne and sophomore Chloe Jensen.” — Westlake coach Michael O’Connor

Herriman outscored American Fork in all four quarters as the Mustangs advanced to the quarterfinals. Lexi Jensen led the way in scoring with 16 points, while Mariah Mons added.

Lone Peaks dropped 46 first half points on their way to a 50-point win over Layton in the second round of the playoffs. Shawnee Nordstrom and Kailey Woolston each made four 3-pointers as the dynamic duo combined for 38 points. The Knights move to 21-0 on the season and are now just three wins away from finishing undefeated with a state championship.

“I was proud of our team’s defensive intensity tonight and felt like it really set the tone for us. We were able to convert on some key turnovers and continued to find each other well and share the ball on offense. It was a great team effort in the win tonight.” — Lone Peak coach Nancy Warner

Skyridge started both halves with big runs, including a 15-2 start to the third quarter that put the game out of reach. The Falcons offense was led by a balanced attack that saw four Falcons score at least nine points. Skyridge will take on top-seeded Lone Peak in the quarterfinals.

“I was really proud of our defensive effort. We knew we needed to keep them uncomfortable and rushed so that their shooters couldn’t get in a rhythm and so Sorenson couldn’t get the ball down low. We were able to hold them to 2 point sin third quarter and go on a big run. Our bigs were a great presence inside tonight which was huge for us. Our guards were able to shoot well from 3 to open the zone up.” — Skyridge coach Shaylee Nielsen

Davis raced to a 18-4 lead after the first quarter on its way to the strong victory over visiting Copper Hills in the 6A second round. Kylee Mabry led the Darts with 15 points, with Sierra Passey adding 14 more on two 3-pointers.

Bingham and Pleasant Grove battled to a 18-17 first quarter before the Miners defense was able to settle in and build a lead a 20-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Sierra Lichtie led the Miners with 18 points while Ruby McLeish had 17 points. Chloe Rutter scored 24 points in the loss.

“Great team win. Girls played really hard and for each other. Proud of the senior leadership and way the girls stayed together and stepped up tonight.” — Bingham coach Skyler Beard

Riverton outscored the Phoenix by at least five points in each of the first three quarters as they built up a 47-26 lead. Zariah Jenkins scored 22 points and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the win. The Silverwolves will take on the Mustangs of Herriman in a rivalry rematch. They picked up a two-point road win late in January before the Mustangs got revenge at Riverton last week.

“Really proud of the way we came out of the gate tonight. The girls showed up with phenomenal intensity and focus on the defensive end which got us off to a great start.” — Riverton coach Jodi Lee

Fremont ran its winning streak against Utah teams to 46 straight as the defending 6A state champion Silverwolves marched into the 6A quarterfinals with a big win over Corner Canyon. Timea Gardiner led the offensive charge scoring 15 points, with Mia Hunt chipping in with 14. The game was tied 14-14 after the first quarter, but Fremont proceeded to outscore the Chargers 20-2 in the second quarter to bury the visitors.

“Our defense was solid tonight against a very athletic Corner Canyon. I thought our girls shared the ball well and got quality shots. Credit to Corner Canyon; they were well coached and played hard.” — Fremont coach Lisa Dalebout

5A playoffs

Defending 5A state champion Springville outscored Timpanogos in all four quarters as it methodically pulled away for the 5A second round victory. Kayla Porray had a great day shooting for the Red Devils as she scored 19 points on four 3-pointers, with Ellie Esplin chipping in with 17 more.

Highland took a one-point lead into a halftime, but a 18-6 run in the third quarter gave them the separation to knock Uintah out of the 5A state tournament. The Rams utilized a balanced attack. Only six different players scored, but all six dropped between six and 13 points. Highland will play Timpview in the quarterfinals in the nightcap on Monday night at the University of Utah.

“Defensively our team was able to make stops we needed and sparked our offense to score the points to earn our victory tonight.” — Highland coach Sala Asiata

After a tight defensive first half, Timpview’s offense was able to explode for 39 points in the second half to give the Thunderbirds the victory. Hinemoa Aston recorded 17 points and hauled in six rebounds to lead Timpview. The Thunderbirds enter the final stages of the state tournament with a matchup Highland in the quarterfinals.

“I thought our defense tonight was very solid. We finally got things rolling offensively in the second half. Just an overall great team win.” — Timpview coach Haley Steed

Bountiful outscored the Bees by at least nine points in each of the first three quarters as they dominated their way to a quarterfinals appearance. Taylor Harvey led all scorers with 18 points, a dozen of which came off of four made 3-pointers. Claire Cook and Jordyn Harvey also scored in double-figures for the Redhawks. Bountiful matches up with crosstown rival Viewmont in the quarterfinals. They swept the season series, a home-and-home in the first week of February.

“I loved the way we defended tonight. Box Elder is a really good scoring team. It was fun to see them play together like that.” — Bountiful coach Joel Burton

Despite trailing 12-5 after the first quarter, the Vikings were able to flip the game in their favor with a 34-12 run over the next 16 minutes, giving them the edge they needed go pull off an upset victory on the road. Ayla Williams had 20 points in the loss while Kristina Gunnell and Kalee Smith combined for 33 points in the victory.

“I’m very proud of how hard our girls work every day. It’s amazing how positive our attitude has been all season. It’s a testament to our wonderful spirit and character.” — Viewmont coach Rogers Farnsworth

The Pioneers defense only allowed six points in the first half, leading them to a 47-30 second round victory over the Wildcats. Jamisyn Heaton scored 29 points and dropped a trio of 3-pointers to lead Lehi. They will enter the final stage of the state tournament as the team to beat. Their quarterfinal game will be against Jordan on Monday night.

“We started out really strong and we were able to withstand a second half run from a good Woods Cross team. I was proud of the way we defended tonight especially. Our student section was loud and it was a great way to finish our last home game of the season.” — Lehi coach Sean Seastrand

In a tight battle throughout, No. 9 seed Jordan edged No. 8 Cedar Valley as Lele Liava’a hit a corner 3-pointer as time expired on an assist from Fui Niumeitolu. Liava’a scored all five of her points late in the game. Her two free throws tied the game at 53-53, but Cedar Valley then went ahead 55-53 with 5.1 seconds remaining on a rebound putback by Olivia Kaaihue.

Jordan still had time to find the winner though as Lea Afu collected the inbounds pass at midcourt, tossed it to Niumeitolu who found Liava’a in the corner.

“It was a battle all game long. Cedar Valley is a great team who came out ready to play. I’m really proud of my girls for continuing to fight even when things weren’t going our way. Both teams made big plays down the stretch. Lele stepped up and hit a big shot when we needed it.” — Jordan coach Tallon Robertson

Beetdiggers win at the buzzer!!!! Lele!!! pic.twitter.com/HhsoXF0Y72 — Jordan High School (@GoBeetdiggers) February 25, 2022

After sweeping both region games against East this year, No. 3 Olympus took care of business for a third time in the 5A second round to eliminated the Leopards. Mary Sheets led the Tiatns with 14 points and six assists, while Brooklyn Davies and Joss Baker each recorded 12 points and six rebounds in the win.

“Big key to our victory tonight was staying composed and playing as a team. East brought the score within two right at the start of the third. After an Olympus timeout we scored on our next three possessions and got the stops on the other end, executing a 7-0 run, to go back up nine. Just super proud of our mentality tonight and our willingness to share and score the ball. Four players in double digits.” — Olympus coach Whitney Jenkins