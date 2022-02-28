Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 7, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school boys basketball: Bonneville edges Alta on Jake Williams’ layup in final seconds in thrilling 5A quarterfinal

James Edward By James Edward
 Feb 28, 2022 3:14 p.m. MST
SHARE High school boys basketball: Bonneville edges Alta on Jake Williams’ layup in final seconds in thrilling 5A quarterfinal
merlin_2911436.jpg

Bonneville players celebrate their win over Alta during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Box Score

Of course Bonneville won its 5A state quarterfinal game on Monday, as the season is unfolding exactly how the players expected.

“At the beginning … they were talking about a state championship from the get-go, they were talking about playing games in the Huntsman Center from the get-go,” said Bonneville coach Kyle Bullinger. “When you’re a high school coach with a group that comes in with not a lot of experience other than Carson (Jones), you’re sitting here, that talk can be pretty cheap in October and November.”

There was nothing cheap about Bonneville’s performance against Alta at the Huntsman Center on Monday. The Lakers outdueled the Hawks in a wildly entertaining game in which both teams shot above 50% from the field, and ultimately eked out the 55-54 victory in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup as Jake Williams converted a layup with five seconds remaining.

Alta called a timeout with 5.1 seconds left, but didn’t get a shot off at the other end as Bonneville advanced to Wednesday’s 5A semifinals. It is the school’s first semifinal appearance since 2019 when it was in 4A.

“I’m so proud of our kids, they played so hard. Alta’s big, Alta’s long, Alta’s rugged, Alta’s got a couple kids that are going to play ball after high school,” said Bullinger.

At one point during the first quarter, Alta’s student body heckled Bonneville’s point guard for his size. Bonneville’s students responded with a chant, “size don’t matter.”

It’s a mentality Bonneville played with the entire game, because the eye test clearly favored Alta.

Related

“Size don’t matter, we knew they were taller, their point guard was taller than our 5 man. It’s how it goes sometime. We knew we could come in and beat them,” said Bonneville’s Koy Dixon.

Dixon had a career game to lead the Lakers as he made 7 of 8 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points. He made three 3-pointers in the final 90 seconds of the third quarter that gave the Lakers the 51-44 lead.

Alta switched up its defense in the fourth quarter and Dixon didn’t have another shot attempt, but his hot hand in the first three quarters gave Bonneville the confidence it could thrive against Alta.

“I’ve kind of been struggling throughout the year honestly, I think just coming in I’ve got to step up for my team. My team has kind of been carrying me and everybody else and it’s time for me to finally do my part,” said Dixon.

merlin_2911438.jpg

Bonneville players celebrate their win over Alta during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
1 of 20
merlin_2911436.jpg

Bonneville players celebrate their wins over Alta during the boys 5A basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
2 of 20
merlin_2911434.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
3 of 20
merlin_2911432.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
4 of 20
merlin_2911430.jpg

Bonneville Joe Tesch (3) goes up for a layup during a boys 5A basketball state quarterfinal game against Alta at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
5 of 20
merlin_2911428.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
6 of 20
merlin_2911426.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
7 of 20
merlin_2911424.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
8 of 20
merlin_2911422.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
9 of 20
merlin_2911420.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
10 of 20
merlin_2911418.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
11 of 20
merlin_2911416.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
12 of 20
merlin_2911414.jpg

Fans cheer as Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
13 of 20
merlin_2911412.jpg

Bonneville’s Jake Williams (4) defends Alta’s Jaxon Johnson (5) during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
14 of 20
merlin_2911410.jpg

Alta’s Jett Lundberg (1) looks for an open teammate during a boys 5A basketball state quarterfinal game against Bonneville at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
15 of 20
merlin_2911408.jpg

Bonneville’s Joe Tesch (3) goes up to the basket during a boys 5A state basketball quarterfinal game against Alta at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
16 of 20
merlin_2911406.jpg

Bonneville’s Jake Williams (4) scores the comeback during a boys 5A basketball state quarterfinal game against Alta at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
17 of 20
merlin_2911404.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
18 of 20
merlin_2911402.jpg

Alta plays Bonneville during the boys 5A basketball state quarterfinals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
19 of 20
merlin_2911400.jpg

Bonneville players celebrate their win over Alta during the boys 5A basketball quarter finals at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
20 of 20
merlin_2911438.jpg
merlin_2911436.jpg
merlin_2911434.jpg
merlin_2911432.jpg
merlin_2911430.jpg
merlin_2911428.jpg
merlin_2911426.jpg
merlin_2911424.jpg
merlin_2911422.jpg
merlin_2911420.jpg
merlin_2911418.jpg
merlin_2911416.jpg
merlin_2911414.jpg
merlin_2911412.jpg
merlin_2911410.jpg
merlin_2911408.jpg
merlin_2911406.jpg
merlin_2911404.jpg
merlin_2911402.jpg
merlin_2911400.jpg

Williams added 13 points for the Lakers, with Carson Jones chipping in with 10.

The game was competitive the entire way with 12 lead changes and six ties. Every basket over the final four minutes featured a lead change.

Trailing by seven after the third, Alta opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to take grab a 52-51 lead with four minutes remaining. Bonneville answered right back to take a 53-52 lead on Jones layup.

Alta had three possessions to try and take the lead but missed each time, and then Bonneville spread the floor with two minutes remaining to protect its 53-52 lead. It kind of backfired when Alta’s Jett Lundberg stole the ball with 41 seconds remaining, which led to a Jaxon Johnson go-ahead layup with 17 seconds remaining.

Bonneville called a timeout, but Dixon said the entire team was calm during the team huddle.

“We knew we were going to win, 15 out of our 20 games have probably been like that,” said Dixon.

Bonneville missed its initial shot, but got a second chance after the ball bounced out of bounds and Williams converted the winning bucket in the paint. It was only fitting it came in the lane, because despite Bonneville’s stellar outside shooting on Monday that hasn’t been the norm.

“The 3-point ball has not been important to us this year, in fact our emphasis, when we’ve played our best, is when we are getting about 60%-70% of our paints in the paint,” said Bullinger.

It was absolutely critical against Alta though as Bonneville made 11 of 18 3s. Alta finished with 8 of 20 3-pointers, including three from Jaxon Johnson who led Alta with 21 points.

Next Up In Boys Prep Basketball
High school boys basketball: Olympus survives Woods Cross’ upset bid to claim 5A state championship
High school boys basketball: 2022 state tournament scores and recaps for 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A
High school boys basketball: Piute pulls off the upset against Panguitch in 1A title game
High school boys basketball: 10-seed American Fork locks down Corner Canyon to secure 6A championship
High school boys basketball: Panguitch and Piute to face off in 1A championship
High school boys basketball: Ollie Anderson, Evan Young make clutch plays to lead American Fork to 6A semifinal win