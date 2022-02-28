BYU’s Jaren Hall, Kingsley Suamataia and Chaz Ah You and Utah’s Britain Covey now have NIL deals with the Utah Warriors

It isn’t rare to see football and rugby overlap, especially in Utah, but the two sports collided in a way never before seen on Monday.

The Utah Warriors announced that they have partnered with BYU’s Jaren Hall, Chaz Ah You and Kingsley Suamataia, as well as former Utah football standout Britain Covey, for a first-of-its-kind name, image and likeness (NIL) deal that will run the duration of the 2022 Major League Rugby season.

It is the first NIL deal between collegiate athletes and a professional rugby team.

“We’re excited to work with all four of these great athletes,” Warriors co-founder and CEO Kimball Kjar said in a statement. “As some of the state’s top football players that all have Utah roots, they stand for everything that the Warriors represent in being a part of this great state.

“Football’s roots are tied to rugby, which is one of the world’s largest sports, and we’re excited to work with these athletes to showcase the connections and athleticism of both sports here in the state of Utah and beyond.”

Hall, Ah You, Suamataia and Covey will all make appearances at Warriors’ home matches this season, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans (they will also participate in pre-game ball delivery at midfield).

Rugby 🤝 Football. We’ve got an amazing program right here in our backyard!! If you haven’t been to a game yet, GO. They are epic and you won’t regret it. First home game this Saturday 🤩 https://t.co/7l2Vp5DIfZ — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) February 28, 2022

The quartet will also collaborate with the Warriors’ creative and social media team on content throughout the year and each has the option to work with the organization’s creative team to design a unique piece of team merchandise (Hall, Ah You, Suamataia and Covey will receive 50% of proceeds).

Hall, Ah You and Suamataia are all expected to be major contributors for BYU in 2022, starting at quarterback, safety and on the offensive line, respectively.

Covey just finished his career at Utah, where he was a five-year starter and a five-time All-Pac-12 selection as a wide receiver and kick returner. He is currently preparing for the 2022 NFL draft.

The Warriors are a founding member of Major League Rugby and one of 13 professional rugby teams competing in the MLR, and have do so since the league was founded in 2018.

The Warriors’ complete schedule for the 2022 season can be found here.

