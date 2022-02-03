This Idaho library has a waitlist for a story an 8-year-old hid on a shelf

A simple story written by an 8-year-old boy in Idaho has a 55-person waitlist right now.

What happened: Dillon Helbig decided to write a book. He finished writing said book — titled “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis” — in December and self-published it.

He then dropped the book off at the nearby library, the Lake Hazel branch of the Ada Community Library in Boise, Idaho.

When he went back to check on the book and noticed it was gone.

But the library had other plans.

Officials at the library found the book and read it, adding it to their stories collection. From there, they asked for permission to catalog the book and make it available to readers, according to The Guardian.

“His parents were worried we would find his book and we would get rid of it,” the Lake Hazel library branch manager, Alex Hartman, said. “Which was an unfounded fear because if there’s ever a place a book would be safe, it would be here.”

Now, “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis” has a 55-person waitlist.

Why it matters: “We’re just hoping that … children find inspiration to write their own stories and share those with other people,” Hartman told The Washington Post. “I just think it’s a good demonstration to share with other kids.”

What’s next: Per USA Today, Helbig is already working on his next story — “The Jacket Eating Closet” — which is about a drawing from his kindergarten days.