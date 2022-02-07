‘Book of Boba Fett’ actor hints at Mace Windu’s fate and what’s to come in Season 2

The question has existed for years — is Mace Windu still alive? Well, the star of “The Book of Boba Fett” hopes he is and that Boba Fett will seek him out.

What’s happening: Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett in “The Book of Boba Fett,” recently opened up about his desire for Boba Fett to seek out Mace Windu in a potential future storyline for the bounty hunter.

Mace Windu, as most “Star Wars” fans will remember, killed Boba’s father, Jango Fett, in “Attack of the Clones.”

What he said: “I owe him big time for my dad. He’s done. He’s done,” Morrison told IMDB’s “On the Scene.” “I’ve got my eye on him. He’s top of the list, in fact.”

“Being a young teenager, fatherless, he had to make his own way. So yeah, he’s got a few chips on his shoulders, all right,” Morrison said. “I think we better let (‘The Book of Boba Fett’ creator) Jon Favreau know that we should have another series and (Boba and Fennec) looking for Mace.”

“Book of Boba Fett” co-star Ming-Na Wen, who plays Master Assassin Fennec Shand, suggested Windu would get “slow torture” by Shand.

“Definitely, yes,” Morrison replied.

Yes, but: Mace Windu was last seen getting his hand cut off by Anakin Skywalker in “Revenge of the Sith.” He was then electrocuted out of a window by then-Chancellor Palpatine.

Windu has been perceived as dead in “Star Wars.” But there has been a long-running fan theory that he survived the fall and went into hiding after the Empire started to kill all of the Jedi.

Samuel L. Jackson, who played Windu, told Entertainment Weekly in 2016 that he thought Windu survived the fall. He even said “Star Wars” creator George Lucas confirmed Windu is alive.

“George is like, ‘I’m OK with that. You can be alive,’” Jackson said.

In 2019, Jackson said on “The Late Show” that he’d love to play Windu again.