7 wild predictions for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finale

“The Book of Boba Fett” will release its series finale Wednesday morning, closing yet another chapter of the Star Wars saga.

“The Book of Boba Fett” — once billed as the new chapter in “The Mandalorian” story — centered around the bounty hunter Boba Fett, who survived his supposed death from the Sarlaac pit as seen in “Return of the Jedi.”

Fett first teams up with the Tusken Raiders, who teach him their ways of culture and battle. Not long after, he meets Fennec Shand, who helps him take over Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

Soon enough, Boba Fett, as he tries to secure his spot as the leader of Jabba’s Palace and that region of Tatooine, is faced with a new enemy — the Pyke syndicate, which is sending Kessel spice through the planet. With an impending war on the way, Boba reaches out to the Mandalorian Din Djarin for help. Djarin, though, has been on his own path, seeking out Grogu, who is being trained by Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

Yes, a lot happens on this show.

Now, as we head into the finale, we’re expecting to see an epic showdown between Boba Fett and the Pyke syndicate with the fate of Tatooine on the line. So what should we expect to see? Here are seven predictions.

Boba Fett won’t die. In “Star Wars,” it feels like no one is really gone. And while “The Book of Boba Fett” seems like the ideal opportunity to put the character to rest, I don’t think it’s going to happen. The character has too big of a following. And his entire journey has centered around him becoming the Daimyo — another word for “the leader” — of Tatooine. So, it would only make sense for him to end the show as the true leader.

Boba Fett will ride a rancor. In Episode 5 of the series, Boba Fett was given a rancor, and he heard of a story where one person could learn to ride one. I’ll bet this pays off in the finale.

Mando, Grogu, Luke and the Republic will save the day. Boba Fett has a small army right now for his battle against the Pyke syndicate. So it wouldn’t surprise me if all of our heroes — the Mandalorian, Grogu, Luke Skywalker and other Republic heroes — joined the fight against the Pykes, especially since Tatooine has such an important history. Also, maybe Disney has decided to push up their crossover event, which was teased when other “Star Wars” projects were announced.

Han Solo will return to the “Star Wars” universe. There were some rumors about this floating around the internet. But you can’t tell the entirety of Boba Fett’s story without a little Han Solo action. And with the talented graphics team at Lucasfilm, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a younger Han Solo appear on Tatooine to help fight alongside Boba Fett.

Qi’ra will be the leader of it all. Dear “Solo” fans — I believe your interest in Qi’ra will pay off as she will be the head over the Pyke syndicate and the person who hired Cad Bane to fight off Boba Fett. In the Marvel Comics series “War of the Bounty Hunters,” we see Qi’ra wrestle Han Solo (who, at the time, was frozen in carbonite) from Boba Fett. It would only be fitting for Qi’ra to return.

The original trio back together? Stay with me on this one. But we saw a digital version of Leia Organa in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” We’ve seen Luke Skywalker’s digital presentation, too. So wouldn’t it be a fitting end to this series to see digital versions of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa together once again screen in a live-action setting? It’s a moment we never got in the sequel trilogy, after all.

A post-credits scene with Mace Windu. I’m going to use my own idea here. Imagine a post-credits scene where someone in Tatooine brings Daimyo Boba Fett a gift of a bounty fob for “someone he’s been looking for. The screen cuts to Coruscant where we see Mace Windu in hiding, having survived the events of “Revenge of the Sith.” Dang.