On Wednesday afternoon, just over 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline, the Utah Jazz agreed to a three team trade with the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trailblazers.

The Jazz sent forward Joe Ingles and guard Elijah Hughes to Portland — a pair of second round picks also went out, one to the Spurs, the other to the Blazers — and in return received power forward Juancho Hernangomez and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Who is Hernangomez?

Age: 26 (Sept. 28, 1995)

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 214 lbs.

From: Madrid, Spain

Drafted: Selected No. 15 in in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. Has played for Denver, Toronto, Minnesota, Boston and San Antonio.

Contract: Guaranteed $6,175,440 this season (a cap hit of $6,907,815), with a non-guaranteed salary of $6,632,880 (a cap hit of $7,419,505) in 2022-23.

Career averages: In 280 games played, Hernangomez has averaged 5.3 points, 3.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes. He has shot 42.4% from the field during his career and owns a career PER of 11.3 and 7.1 win shares.

Did you know?: Juancho Hernangomez is the younger brother of Willy Hernangomez. Willy, who is currently a center for the New Orleans Pelicans, has played in the NBA for five seasons, after being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.