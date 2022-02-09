 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Who is new Jazzman Juancho Hernangomez?

The Jazz made a 3-team trade to acquire Hernangomez Wednesday afternoon, sending out Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes for Hernangomez and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

By Trent Wood
San Antonio Spurs forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay, AP

On Wednesday afternoon, just over 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline, the Utah Jazz agreed to a three team trade with the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trailblazers.

The Jazz sent forward Joe Ingles and guard Elijah Hughes to Portland — a pair of second round picks also went out, one to the Spurs, the other to the Blazers — and in return received power forward Juancho Hernangomez and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Who is Hernangomez?

Age: 26 (Sept. 28, 1995)

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 214 lbs.

From: Madrid, Spain

Drafted: Selected No. 15 in in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. Has played for Denver, Toronto, Minnesota, Boston and San Antonio.

Contract: Guaranteed $6,175,440 this season (a cap hit of $6,907,815), with a non-guaranteed salary of $6,632,880 (a cap hit of $7,419,505) in 2022-23.

Career averages: In 280 games played, Hernangomez has averaged 5.3 points, 3.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes. He has shot 42.4% from the field during his career and owns a career PER of 11.3 and 7.1 win shares.

Did you know?: Juancho Hernangomez is the younger brother of Willy Hernangomez. Willy, who is currently a center for the New Orleans Pelicans, has played in the NBA for five seasons, after being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

