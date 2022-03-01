Disney+ will update parental controls as it adds more Marvel live-action series

Disney+announced Tuesday it will add more Marvel live-action series titles and update its parental controls as a result.
Details: The shows — many of which were originally on Netflix — include:
- “Daredevil”
- “Jessica Jones”
- “Luke Cage”
- “Iron Fist”
- “The Defenders”
- “The Punisher”
- “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Parental controls: Disney+ will also release an update to its parental control settings in the U.S.
- All subscribers will be prompted to update their settings, the company said in a release emailed to Deseret News.
Why it matters: The decision to add these Netflix-based Marvel shows suggests that some of those Marvel comic book characters could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- At the same time, the decision suggests Disney+ is beginning to add more mature and adult content to its platform.
The bigger picture: Puck News reported in 2021 that there’s an ongoing discussion within Disney+ about whether or not to keep the streaming service family-friendly.
- In fact, former CEO and current Executive Chairman Bob Iger wanted to keep Disney+ family-friendly, while current Disney CEO Bob Chapek wanted to add more mature content to reach new audiences.
- An unnamed source told Puck News: “Notice that Netflix spends insane amounts and makes a ton of crap. A handful of phenom hits in a giant pile of crud.”