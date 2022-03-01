Disney+ will update parental controls as it adds more Marvel live-action series

Disney+announced Tuesday it will add more Marvel live-action series titles and update its parental controls as a result.

Details: The shows — many of which were originally on Netflix — include:



Parental controls: Disney+ will also release an update to its parental control settings in the U.S.



All subscribers will be prompted to update their settings, the company said in a release emailed to Deseret News.

Why it matters: The decision to add these Netflix-based Marvel shows suggests that some of those Marvel comic book characters could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



At the same time, the decision suggests Disney+ is beginning to add more mature and adult content to its platform.

The bigger picture: Puck News reported in 2021 that there’s an ongoing discussion within Disney+ about whether or not to keep the streaming service family-friendly.

