Utah women’s basketball: Gianna Kneepkens wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

After winning Freshman of the Week five times this season, Pac-12 coaches voted Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens the conference’s Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

Along with the Freshman of the Year award, Kneepkens was also named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Freshman Team.

Kneepkens averaged 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 27 games played for the Utes. Her 11.7 points per game rank second on the team. She has scored in double-digits in all but two of Utah’s 15 Pac-12 games this season.

The 5-foot-11 guard is shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range while shooting 87.5% from the free-throw line.

Kneepkens has led the Utes to a 17-10 overall record and an 8-7 mark in Pac-12 play.

Jenna Johnson was also named to the All-Freshman team, while Kennady McQueen was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention to round out Utah’s Pac-12 honors.

The Utes are in sixth place in the Pac-12 heading into their final regular season game against Cal on Wednesday.