Chipotle is releasing a big new menu item for a limited time

Chipotle has a new menu item that the company said will be “an entirely new chicken experience.”

The Pollo Asado is available in restaurants in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time, Chipotle’s press release said.

This new item is the Mexican fast-food chain’s first chicken menu innovation in the company’s 29-year history.

“We’re thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser,” said Chris Brandt, the chain’s chief marketing officer.

What can we expect from the chicken?

The product was tested in select restaurants in Sacramento and Cincinnati in November 2021. Then, Chipotle tested, listened, learned and iterated on guest feedback before it decided on this national launch.

“Grilled fresh and prepared daily in small batches, responsibly raised chicken is tumbled in a spice blend before being seared on the plancha. Pollo Asado is then hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and is brought to life with a bright marinade, fresh squeezed lime, and cilantro,” Chipotle said.

What’s more?

Chipotle is offering zero delivery fees on all orders containing the Pollo Asado from March 14 through March 20, in the U.S.

The order must include one entrée with the new menu item and a minimum purchase of $10 to qualify.

What is Chipotle’s strategy?

Ever since Brian Niccol became the CEO in 2018, the company has become more innovative, according to The Street.

Chipotle has since then added chorizo and brisket to its menu, while also experimenting with a plant-based chorizo. Now the company is using its testing process while bringing new items in for a limited time.