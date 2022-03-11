Facebook Twitter
BYU’s Courtney Wayment wins national title at NCAA indoor track and field championships

Joe Coles
 March 11, 2022 8:24 p.m. MST
BYU’s Courtney Wayment, in black, runs.

BYU’s Courtney Wayment runs in the 5000m race at the NCAA indoor track and field championships in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Mar. 11, 2022.

BYU Photo

BYU track and field athlete Courtney Wayment is now a three-time national champion.

With a time of 15:30.17, Wayment won the national championship in the women’s 5,000-meter race at the NCAA indoor track and field championships in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday night. 

The Cougar senior just beat out North Carolina State’s Katelyn Tuohy, who finished in second place with a time of 15:30.63. Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat took third, turning in a time of 15:31.06.

It’s the second individual national championship for Wayment. She won the 3,000-meter race at the 2021 NCAA indoor track and field championships.

She was also part of the BYU team that won the distance medley relay championship at the 2021 NCAA indoor track and field championships.

