Is ‘SNL’ actor Pete Davidson really shooting off into space? Here’s what we know

Pete Davidson, the “Saturday Night Live” star, has bigger ambitions.

The 26-year-old comedian is shooting off into space on Blue Origin’s 20th mission, on the company’s New Shepard rocket, the space tourism company announced.

Details: The flight, scheduled for March 23 at 8:30 a.m., will carry a group of six people:



Pete Davidson

Mart Allen, a turnaround CEO and angel investor

March Hagle, the CEO of Tricolor International

His wife, Sharon Hagle, the founder of the nonprofit Spacekids Global

Jim Kitchen, an entrepreneur.

Dr. George Nield, former associate administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation office.

According to People, each passenger will carry a postcard for Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for The Future’s Postcards to Space program, which allows students to access space on Blue Origin’s rockets.

Launching from a site in west Texas, the flight will be livestreaming on Blue Origin’s website, according to Today.com.

Yes, and: Davison is a part of a growing list of celebrities to be invited aboard. Recent guests included Michael Strahan, GMA anchor and former football star, and William Shatner, “Star Trek” actor, per The Verge.

Flashback: In May 2021, Davison played an astronaut on “SNL” when SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hosted the show. His character “Chad” went to Mars on a SpaceX mission. Now, Davidson is flying with Musk’s rival company instead.

