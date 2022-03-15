Disney+ will add mature content tomorrow. Here’s how to set parental controls

The streaming service Disney+ will become more adult Wednesday with a host of new mature shows.

But the platform plans to add new parental controls to keep things family-friendly.

On Wednesday, Disney+ will debut Marvel live-action series titles that were previously available on Netflix. These shows — which are for mature audiences — include:



But Disney+ plans to add new parental controls, too, so that families don’t have to worry about their child stumbling upon mature content.

To be fair, Disney+ already has a number of options for parental controls. Visit the Disney+ website for more information and scroll down for more details.

How to set new parental controls on Disney+

Open Disney+.

Disney+ will prompt you with a new setup for parent controls.

You can select rating restrictions for all of your profiles.

You can add a new PIN number to lock any profiles.

Keeping the default settings will allow for any content with a TV-14 content rating.

You can always change parental settings in the profile section of the app. How to set content ratings on Disney+

Open Disney+.

Click on your profile icon and choose “edit profiles.”

Choose the profile you wish to edit.

Under “parental controls,” select the “content rating” option.

Enter your account password.

Choose the content rating you’d like to set.

Hit save.

How to add a PIN to Disney+ accounts

Open Disney+.

Click on your profile icon and choose “edit profiles.”

Choose the profile you wish to edit.

Under “parental controls,” select the “profile PIN” option.

Add a new four-digit PIN to your account.

You will need to enter a password to confirm the move.

Disney+ did not respond to Deseret News’ request for comment on the parental control changes.

