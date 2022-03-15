Disney+ will add mature content tomorrow. Here’s how to set parental controls

The streaming service Disney+ will become more adult Wednesday with a host of new mature shows.
But the platform plans to add new parental controls to keep things family-friendly.
On Wednesday, Disney+ will debut Marvel live-action series titles that were previously available on Netflix. These shows — which are for mature audiences — include:
- “Daredevil”
- “Jessica Jones”
- “Luke Cage”
- “Iron Fist”
- “The Defenders”
- “The Punisher”
- “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
But Disney+ plans to add new parental controls, too, so that families don’t have to worry about their child stumbling upon mature content.
To be fair, Disney+ already has a number of options for parental controls. Visit the Disney+ website for more information and scroll down for more details.
How to set new parental controls on Disney+
- Open Disney+.
- Disney+ will prompt you with a new setup for parent controls.
- You can select rating restrictions for all of your profiles.
- You can add a new PIN number to lock any profiles.
- Keeping the default settings will allow for any content with a TV-14 content rating.
You can always change parental settings in the profile section of the app. How to set content ratings on Disney+
- Open Disney+.
- Click on your profile icon and choose “edit profiles.”
- Choose the profile you wish to edit.
- Under “parental controls,” select the “content rating” option.
- Enter your account password.
- Choose the content rating you’d like to set.
- Hit save.
How to add a PIN to Disney+ accounts
- Open Disney+.
- Click on your profile icon and choose “edit profiles.”
- Choose the profile you wish to edit.
- Under “parental controls,” select the “profile PIN” option.
- Add a new four-digit PIN to your account.
- You will need to enter a password to confirm the move.
Disney+ did not respond to Deseret News’ request for comment on the parental control changes.
