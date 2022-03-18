‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson isn’t going to space anymore

A “Saturday Night Live” star isn’t going to space after all.

Comedian Pete Davidson was scheduled to launch into space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, but he seems to have dropped out of the trip.

The company announced that the flight, which was originally slated for Wednesday, will now be rescheduled for March 29.

“Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” a company spokesperson said, per NBC News. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

Davidson has not commented on dropping out of the flight mission. He was “an honorary guest,” while the other five customers paid for their spots. They include:



Marty Allen, a turnaround CEO and angel investor.

March Hagle, the CEO of Tricolor International.

His wife, Sharon Hagle, the founder of the nonprofit Spacekids Global.

Jim Kitchen, an entrepreneur.

Dr. George Nield, a former associate administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Commercial Space Transportation office.

This flight would be the fourth human flight and 20th overall for the New Shepard program. “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, 90, and Michael Strahan, the “GMA” anchor and former football star, are two celebrities who were launched into space last fall on Blue Origin flights.

