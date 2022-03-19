Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 19, 2022 
BYU Basketball

BYU’s 3-point shooting carries it to NIT quarterfinals

Gideon George and Trevin Knell had career nights in BYU’s second round NIT win over Northern Iowa Saturday

Dick Harmon By Dick Harmon
 March 19, 2022 11:18 p.m. MDT
merlin_2915488.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) celebrates his 3-pointer as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Mark Pope doesn’t want BYU basketball to start settling for NIT appearances, but since the Cougars scored a combined 183 points in wins over Long Beach State and Missouri Valley Conference champion Northern Iowa this past week, well, they might as well get fired up about the ride.

See if it ends in New York at Madison Square Garden.

Ever playing the psychologist, Pope knows his team was extremely disappointed in missing  out on the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, and he really needed his team to care enough about the NIT to fight for wins.

He got it Saturday in a 90-71 win over NIU.

merlin_2915452.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) looks at the basket as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
1 of 21
merlin_2915454.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) goes up for a layup as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
2 of 21
merlin_2915456.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) passes the ball to Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
3 of 21
merlin_2915458.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope celebrates after winning over the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
4 of 21
merlin_2915460.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) high fives with fans after winning over the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
5 of 21
merlin_2915462.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) looks at the basket as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
6 of 21
merlin_2915464.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) shoots a 3-pointer as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
7 of 21
merlin_2915466.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) yells after scoring a 3-pointer as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
8 of 21
merlin_2915468.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) dribbles as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
9 of 21
merlin_2915470.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) goes up for a layup as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
10 of 21
merlin_2915472.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope high fives with fans after scoring 27 points and winning over the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
11 of 21
merlin_2915474.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Traore Fousseyni (45) and Northern Iowa Panthers guard Tywhon Pickford (3) fight for a ball as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
12 of 21
merlin_2915476.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) shoots as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
13 of 21
merlin_2915478.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives on Northern Iowa Panthers guard Tywhon Pickford (3) as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
14 of 21
merlin_2915480.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) goes up for a layup as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
15 of 21
merlin_2915482.jpg

Northern Iowa Panthers forward Noah Carter (35) defends Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
16 of 21
merlin_2915484.jpg

Northern Iowa Panthers guard Bowen Born (13) fouls on Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
17 of 21
merlin_2915486.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope yells at the referee after a foul by the Cougars as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
18 of 21
merlin_2915488.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) celebrates his 3-pointer as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
19 of 21
merlin_2915490.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas (3) goes up for a layup as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
20 of 21
merlin_2915492.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) and Northern Iowa Panthers guard Trae Berhow (11) fight for a ball as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. BYU won 90-71.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
21 of 21
In the two NIT wins, he has seen his team combine for 50 assists and two 90-plus point wins.

And have fun.

“These guys really do love each other, and you could see that out there tonight,” said the coach.

Pope got what he called an elite effort from senior guard Te’Jon Lucas and career nights scoring from Gideon George and Trevin Knell to advance against the winner of Sunday’s game between Washington State and SMU.

Noah Carter led NIU with 24 points, with many coming when BYU extended its defense to protect the 3-point line and Carter got layups.

AJ Green had 16 and Trae Berhow added 13.

If WSU wins Sunday, BYU (24-10) will likely host a third straight game. A win by higher seed SMU and the Cougars could be headed to Dallas this coming week.

It took almost a half for BYU’s players to feel the emotion rise in a win over Long Beach State earlier this week but in Saturday night’s win over NIU (20-12), the Cougars were locked and loaded in five minutes after falling behind.

George and Knell combined for 10 long-range buckets to help BYU tie its season record for made 3s with 16.

George had a career-high 27 points and Knell added 15 to lead the Cougars. He made 10 of 15 from the field and 5 of his 9 attempts from deep and the 5 treys were a career-high for Knell.

BYU won this game because of defense and the hot hand from the outside from guys not named Alex Barcello. 

The Cougars had 22 assists and just six turnovers while forcing NIU to turn the ball over 12 times, which led to 21 points.

Caleb Lohner took two offensive charges in the first half to spark an 8-0 run, a stretch in which the Cougars made 10 of 12 field goals.

Barcello had a very unusual 1 for 8 night from beyond the arc and finished with just 11 points, but just as big of a challenge, he and freshman Fouss Traore combined to make just seven field goals.

The big thing for Pope in this NIU win was he found complementary players to pick up the slack and make huge shots that led to long runs after NIU took a 15-7 lead in the opening minutes.

“The 50 assists in two games is a big deal for us,” sad Pope. “Part of it is the opponents are heavy bottom, like heavy rotation teams, but the other part of it is because our guys are doing such a good job about reading to the ball. We’re just getting better. 

“And part of it is Gideon George getting on the floor and deciding he was going to go 5 for 9 and 10 of 15 and make every shot on balance.”

Pope said Lohner’s two early charges were a tone-setter, that along with his two makes from distance to start the game.

Just before halftime, Spencer Johnson was called for fouling Berhow beyond the 3-point line and Pope was livid, as it appeared Johnson swatted the ball cleanly. 

Berhow made all three free throws with just over two seconds to make the score 47-42 at halftime.

Pope had to be restrained after going down the sideline after the ref yelling the call was a pasture biscuit.

He was restrained by two assistant coaches and after the buzzer stood at the free-throw line and stared down the official who made the call.

Afterward, Pope said he probably deserved a technical but he knows and respects the official who made the call and they were kind of baiting each other. 

“I was in the wrong,” Pope said. “They have an incredibly tough job to do and we all make mistakes. I make my share.”

The Cougars outshot NIU 52 to 45% and led 27 minutes to NIU’s 10 minutes with the largest BYU lead of 21 at 87-66.

“So, you know for us right now it’s about as much joy and energy and execution as we can get,” said Pope. 

“Like, if we can be there and have joy, energy and execution, they will have a chance to keep winning.”

