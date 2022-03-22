‘WandaVision’ Season 2 probably isn’t happening, ‘Moon Knight’ director says

It’s unlikely that “WandaVision” will get a second season, “Moon Knight” director Mohamed Diab confirmed in a new interview.
Driving the news: Diab told SFX Magazine that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is packed with stories and series, but some don’t get second seasons, per GamesRadar.
What he said: “It’s like a crazy world. Even with the successful shows, like ‘WandaVision,’ they’re not doing Season 2. She jumped into a film, maybe she’s going to come back or not. I don’t know. And that’s exciting.”
Yes, but: We may see more of Wanda Maximoff’s story even if “WandaVision” isn’t getting a new season.
The bigger picture: Wanda, who is now the Scarlet Witch, will appear in the upcoming Marvel film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
- The trailers for the movie indicate Wanda will play a massive role in the film.
- There’s been speculation that Wanda will play the villain in the story, advocating for keeping the multiverse open. But other theories suggest she won’t be the main antagonist.
What to watch: In November 2021, Disney+ announced a new series, “Agatha: House of Harkness,” which will tell the story of Agatha, the main villain in “WandaVision.”