Marvel has a new ‘Nova’ project on the way. Will it be a series or movie?

Richard Rider — who is also the superhero Nova — will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadline reports.

Driving the news: Unnamed sources told Deadline Marvel is developing a “Nova”-based project with “Moon Knight” writer Sabir Pirzada on board for the project.

Worth noting: It is unclear whether the “Nova” project will be a Marvel feature film or a limited series for Disney+, according to Deadline.

Flashback: Feige told ComicBook.com back in 2019 that Nova, an intergalactic protector, is still in play for a cinematic appearance.



“If we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” Feige said. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting.”

Similar: “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo once joked in an interview with WIRED that the superhero Nova was in the background of the final fight against Thanos in “Endgame.”

The bigger picture: Nova is a member of the intergalactic police force, which is known as the Nova Corps.

