A look at the BYU football alumni game rosters

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 29, 2022 5:44 p.m. MDT
BYU fullback Kalani Sitake runs for yards with Tulane’s Brett Timmons closing in on him during the Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31, 1998, in Memphis, Tenn. Sitake is now the head coach at his alma mater.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News

For quite a while now, the BYU football program has been hyping up its alumni game, which will be played on Thursday.

The game has been touted as “Team Hall” vs. “Team Feterik,” indicating that Max Hall and Kevin Feterik would be the quarterbacks of the two sides, but the rest of the rosters weren’t known aside from a group of alums who have jokingly posted tweets “committing” to play in the game.

But on Tuesday, the rosters were released, and they both feature a who’s who of Cougar greats.

Most notably, current Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, who was a fullback at BYU from 1994-2000, will be on Feterik’s team, which is now known as “Team Royal.”

Team Royal has a bevy of current BYU football staffers on its team, while “Team Blue” is headlined in the alum-turned-coach department by running backs coach Harvey Unga.

Both teams have a solid mix of players from different eras of the Cougars program, from alums who are now middle-aged to recent grads.

The game, which is being played instead of a traditional spring game with this year’s team, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Admission is free.

