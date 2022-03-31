The final two episodes of ‘Moon Knight’ will be ‘crazier and darker’ than the first four, director says

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for “Moon Knight.”

The final two episodes of “Moon Knight” will be a little darker compared to the early part of the show, director Mohamed Diab told me.

Why it matters: “Moon Knight” won’t end until May, but the show’s directors are already hyping up the end of the show.

What to know: I was sent the first four episodes of the series ahead of “Moon Knight.” When I asked about a specific plot point from the first four episodes, Diab wouldn’t answer my question directly.



Instead, he said it is important to watch the show without spoilers.

“I want you to watch the next two episodes and it’s gonna get crazier and darker. You’re gonna love it,” Diab said.

The bigger picture: “Moon Knight” directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead — who directed episodes two and four — told the Deseret News that the final two episodes will be different than the first four.



Moorhead said episodes five and six “are also going to have very much their own individual personality from the other four episodes and from each other.”

“Is that too vague of an answer? I’m sorry,” he added.

Moorhead said that “each episode very much has its own personality.”

“Moon Knight” premieres on Disney+ beginning March 30.

