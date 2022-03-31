Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 31, 2022 | 
Food Entertainment

Dunkin’ and e.l.f. collab to make a donut-scented makeup line

Dunkin’ and e.l.f. Cosmetics will be releasing a coffee and donut inspired makeup line on Friday

By Ashley Nash
 March 31, 2022 1:38 p.m. MDT
SHARE Dunkin’ and e.l.f. collab to make a donut-scented makeup line
The e.l.f. x Dunkin’ makeup collection. Coffee-inspired textures, glazed-up formulas &amp; ultra-pigmented shades—for a limited time only, e.l.f. runs on Dunkin’.

The e.l.f. x Dunkin’ makeup collection is shown, including coffee-inspired textures, glazed-up formulas and ultra-pigmented shades.

Business Wire

“Wake up and makeup” is the newest collaboration from Dunkin’ and e.l.f. Cosmetics. The makeup line will include a variety of products, all Dunkin’ inspired — some even donut scented.

“e.l.f. and Dunkin’ run on a shared mission to delight our communities, serve up excitement and help you to be your best (s)e.l.f.,” said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at e.l.f.

“We’ve long admired the genuine connection e.l.f. has forged with their community and believe it mirrors the connection we have with our Dunkin’ fans,” said Peter Callaro, vice president of integrated marketing communications at Dunkin’.

Where can I buy it? The collection will drop online at the e.l.f. website on Friday, and will be available at Ulta stores nationwide and online on April 3.

Related

What’s in the collection? “The limited-edition wake up and makeup collection is coming in extra hot with an array of donut and coffee-inspired shades, shapes, textures and scents. It’s a collection that lets you create makeup looks that blend all the rules,” said the Dunkin’ website.

The collection includes:

  • Dunkin’ Dozen eyeshadow palette, $16.
  • Don’t Forget putty primer, $12.
  • Coffee lip scrub, $6.
  • Glazed for Days lip gloss set, $12.
  • Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles face sponge, $9.

The full collection, including a limited edition cup and brush set, will be available on the e.l.f. website for $75. Visit the e.l.f. website to view the entire collection.

Next Up In Default
Oregon physicians can now provide medically assisted suicide to residents of other states. Here’s what that means for Utahns
This federal court settlement in Utah could help clear Uinta Basin’s air
Just announced: Imagine Dragons, Macklemore add Utah stop to world tour
Making each other happy: Longest-married couple in Utah celebrates 80 years of marriage
How Elder Uchtdorf understands the plight of refugees in Europe
Who has more influence in Utah, the governor or state lawmakers?