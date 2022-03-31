Dunkin’ and e.l.f. collab to make a donut-scented makeup line

“Wake up and makeup” is the newest collaboration from Dunkin’ and e.l.f. Cosmetics. The makeup line will include a variety of products, all Dunkin’ inspired — some even donut scented.

“e.l.f. and Dunkin’ run on a shared mission to delight our communities, serve up excitement and help you to be your best (s)e.l.f.,” said Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at e.l.f.

“We’ve long admired the genuine connection e.l.f. has forged with their community and believe it mirrors the connection we have with our Dunkin’ fans,” said Peter Callaro, vice president of integrated marketing communications at Dunkin’.

Where can I buy it? The collection will drop online at the e.l.f. website on Friday, and will be available at Ulta stores nationwide and online on April 3.

What’s in the collection? “The limited-edition wake up and makeup collection is coming in extra hot with an array of donut and coffee-inspired shades, shapes, textures and scents. It’s a collection that lets you create makeup looks that blend all the rules,” said the Dunkin’ website.

The collection includes:



Dunkin’ Dozen eyeshadow palette, $16.

Don’t Forget putty primer, $12.

Coffee lip scrub, $6.

Glazed for Days lip gloss set, $12.

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles face sponge, $9.

The full collection, including a limited edition cup and brush set, will be available on the e.l.f. website for $75. Visit the e.l.f. website to view the entire collection.

