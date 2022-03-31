Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 31, 2022 
Entertainment

Did Disney get rid of the term ‘boys and girls’ from its theme parks?

Disney is reimagining its future, which it’s hoping is much more inclusive and diverse

Gitanjali Poonia
 March 31, 2022
The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen with the crest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the theme park on Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

John Raoux, Associated Press

Visitors at Disney’s theme parks may notice a slight difference during their next trip.

Driving the news: Disney’s diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware recently spoke of changes and the future of Disney.

“So we no longer say ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,’” said Ware, per Fox News. “We’ve provided trainings for all of our our cast members and in relationship to that so now they know it’s, ‘Hello everyone’ or ‘Hello friends.’”

Details: Ware also said that Disney is in the process of changing all the recorded messages at its parks. The original phrase “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” changed to “dreamers of all ages” for announcements at the fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom in Florida last year, per Fox News.

“We want to create that magical moment with our cast members, with our guests,” she said, per Newsweek. “And we don’t want to just assume because who someone might be in our interpretation, maybe presenting as female that they may not want to be ‘princess.’”

State of play: This news comes as the entertainment giant opposes Florida legislation that critics claim undermines LGBTQ rights.

