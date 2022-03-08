Is Wordle a part of your daily routine? Here are 21+ spinoffs

It didn’t take long for Wordle to become a phenomenon.

Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle released the online word game to the public in October 2021. Millions of people play the game daily, the Deseret News reported. And now, just a few months after the game was released, you can find countless variations of the game online — including versions dedicated to the worlds of Taylor Swift, “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings.”

Wardle recently spoke to Slate about the game’s rise in popularity and his thoughts on all of these spinoffs.

“I love them,” he said. “As someone who creates stuff, to see people so inspired by something that you created that they want to riff on it, that’s amazing. That makes me feel so good.”

Here’s a list of Wordle spinoffs you can find online. (Note: This list will be updated regularly.)

Wordle variations

Quordle: This Wordle spinoff requires players to solve four five-letter words simultaneously. Players get nine guesses to complete the puzzle.

Octordle: Players looking for an even greater challenge can try Octordle. The game requires players to figure out eight five-letter words in as many as 13 guesses.

Wordle Unlimited: There’s also Wordle Unlimited, which is exactly like Wordle except you can play as many times as you want in a day.

Absurdle: Absurdle is a Wordle variation that tries to stump players as much as possible. With each guess, the game reveals as little information as possible, sometimes even changing the secret word, according to the game’s website. Players have unlimited guesses, and the best possible score is four. Unlike Wordle, you can play this game multiple times a day.

Crosswordle: The goal of Crosswordle is to guess the two crossing words in as few guesses as possible. The two words are always connected in some way, according to the game’s website.

Lingle: Lingle is a six-letter Wordle game that requires players to guess the mystery six-letter word of the day. Players have seven tries to solve the puzzle.

Wordle fandom spinoffs

Taylordle: Taylor Swift fans can play Taylordle, a word game devoted to the singer-songwriter. The mystery five-letter word is always connected to Swift — recent answers have included “album” and “blood.”

Lordle of the Rings: This word game is for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien and “Lord of the Rings.” According to the game’s website, the mystery five-letter word of the day always comes from the main text of “Lord of the Rings,” which, considering the length of the series, isn’t that much of a limitation.

SWordle: SWordle requires players to guess a mystery “Star Wars”-related word in six attempts. According to the game’s website, the list of possible answers includes more than 14,000 words.

Mickeyrdle: This is a Disney-themed Wordle variation that requires players to guess a five-letter word connected to Disney — everything from movies to theme parks. A green letter indicates a letter is in the correct spot while an orange letter reveals the letter is in the mystery word but in a different spot.

Squirdle: Squirdle is a Pokemon-themed Wordle that requires players to guess the name of a Pokemon in eight tries. With each guess, the game reveals clues that will help players get closer to the answer, such as if the guess is the right generation or type, according to Digital Trends.

Weezle: In early March, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo announced the launch of Weezle, a Worldle-style game dedicated to the band’s catalog — answers will always stem from a Weezer lyric.

Wizarding Wordle: Wizarding Wordle is for fans of the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” universes. The mystery five-letter word will always be connected to these worlds, although players can guess any word to help solve the puzzle.

Wordle for mathematicians

Nerdle: Nerdle requires players to solve the mystery equation in as many as six guesses — standard order of operation applies. If a guessed number or symbol is in the right spot, the square turns green. If a guessed number or symbol is in the equation but not in the right spot, it will turn red. If a guessed number or symbol isn’t in the equation at all, it will turn black. For another similar game, visit Numberle).

Numble : Unlike Nerdle, Numble gives players the answer to the equation. Players then have six tries to guess the hidden equation.

Primel: Primel gives players six attempts to guess the mystery prime number of the day.

Wordle for geography buffs

Globle: Globle requires players to guess the mystery country using the fewest number of guesses, although there is no limit on the number of attempts. Each guess will appear on the globe in a color that indicates how close it is to the mystery country of the day — the darker the shade of red, the closer you are.

Worldle: Like Globle, Worldle also requires players to guess the correct country. But with each guess, the game reveals the distance, direction and proximity of your guess in relation to the mystery country.

Music-themed Wordles

Heardle : Heardle is a music-based guessing game that asks players to guess the song of the day. The mystery track will always come from a pool of the most streamed songs in the last 10 years, according to New Musical Express.

Byrdle: Byrdle is a Wordle variation where the answer will always be connected to choral music. The mystery word of the day can be proper nouns, plurals and musical terms in other languages, according to the game's website.

Wordle for sports fans

Poetl: Poetl is an NBA player guessing game that gives players eight chances to guess the mystery player of the day. The answer will always be a current NBA player, and clues will be revealed with each guess. There’s also a silhouette feature that gives players an outline of the mystery athlete.

Gordle: Gordle is a Wordle variation for hockey lovers. Each guess must be a five-letter last name of an NHL player past or present, according to the game’s website.