Monday, April 11, 2022 | 
Luka Doncic’s injury status is still up in the air after MRI

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
20181029 Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) tries to drive the ball past Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Dallas. Utah won, 113-104. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Richard W. Rodriguez FR170526 AP

Richard W. Rodriguez, AP

Both Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz fans were anxious Monday to learn the results of the MRI Mavericks star Luka Doncic was going to have after he suffered a calf strain on Sunday night, and whether or not Doncic could miss any of the teams’ playoff series that begins Saturday.

Let the mystery continue.

The Mavericks did not release any information about Doncic’s MRI, and while ESPN’s Tim MacMahon learned a few more details, there is plenty that is still unknown.

According to MacMahon, the MRI did confirm a calf strain, but no timetable has been determined for Doncic’s return.

According to pro sports injury analyst Jeff Stotts, the average time missed in the NBA this season for a calf strain is 16 days.

Doncic suffered the injury in the third quarter of Dallas’ regular season finale Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic averaged 28.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season.

