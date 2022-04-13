Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule announced

As the NBA play-in tournament is now in full swing, the league announced the full schedule for each of the eight first-round series late Tuesday night.

For the 4 seed Dallas Mavericks and 5 seed Utah Jazz, their Game 1 was set last Sunday for this coming Saturday at 11 a.m. MT in Dallas on ESPN, but the rest of the series schedule was unveiled Tuesday.



Game 2 will be April 18 at 6:30 p.m. MT in Dallas and will air on NBATV. Some had wondered if the game wouldn’t be until the next day, but the shorter turnaround could help the Jazz, depending on the severity of Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic’s calf injury.

Game 3 will be April 21 at 7 p.m. MT in Salt Lake City and will also air on NBATV.

Game 4 will be April 23 at 2:30 p.m. MT in Salt Lake City and will air on TNT.

All games will also air on AT&T SportsNet in addition to the channels listed for each individual game.

Dates for “if necessary” Games 5, 6 and 7 were announced, but start times and full TV information are forthcoming.

Game 5 would be April 25 in Dallas, Game 6 would be April 28 in Salt Lake City and Game 7 would be April 30 in Dallas.