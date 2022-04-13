Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule announced

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Utah Jazz-Dallas Mavericks playoff series schedule announced
Utah Jazz guards Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson high-five each other during game vs. Dallas in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) high-fives Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) next to Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) during an NBA game at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The Jazz won 114-109.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

As the NBA play-in tournament is now in full swing, the league announced the full schedule for each of the eight first-round series late Tuesday night.

For the 4 seed Dallas Mavericks and 5 seed Utah Jazz, their Game 1 was set last Sunday for this coming Saturday at 11 a.m. MT in Dallas on ESPN, but the rest of the series schedule was unveiled Tuesday.

  • Game 2 will be April 18 at 6:30 p.m. MT in Dallas and will air on NBATV. Some had wondered if the game wouldn’t be until the next day, but the shorter turnaround could help the Jazz, depending on the severity of Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic’s calf injury.
  • Game 3 will be April 21 at 7 p.m. MT in Salt Lake City and will also air on NBATV.
  • Game 4 will be April 23 at 2:30 p.m. MT in Salt Lake City and will air on TNT.

All games will also air on AT&T SportsNet in addition to the channels listed for each individual game.

Related

Dates for “if necessary” Games 5, 6 and 7 were announced, but start times and full TV information are forthcoming.

Game 5 would be April 25 in Dallas, Game 6 would be April 28 in Salt Lake City and Game 7 would be April 30 in Dallas.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
How NBA stars Mike Conley and Joe Ingles left a Utah audience laughing and crying Tuesday night
Commentary: Utah Jazz’s regular season will be remembered, but how?
Why Quin Snyder might not be a candidate for the L.A. Lakers’ head coaching job anymore
How the last Jazz-Mavs playoff series — 21 years ago — was a pivotal point for both franchises
Luka Doncic’s injury status is still up in the air after MRI
Joe Ingles shouldn’t have made it. But no worries mate, he did