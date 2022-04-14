Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 14, 2022 | 
College Basketball Sports UVU

UVU’s Fardaws Aimaq has narrowed his list of transfer destinations to 5 schools, report says

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
SHARE UVU’s Fardaws Aimaq has narrowed his list of transfer destinations to 5 schools, report says
Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, reportedly has narrowed his transfer destination to five schools.

Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq (11) gestures with a “three” at the BYU bench after scoring three points against BYU at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Aimaq, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, reportedly has narrowed his transfer destination to five schools.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

One of the nation’s top college basketball players in the NCAA transfer portal has reportedly narrowed down his options.

Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq, who entered the transfer portal last month, has narrowed his college transfer options to five schools, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Those schools include Gonzaga, Iowa, Washington, Texas and Texas Tech, while Givony added that Aimaq is also testing the NBA draft waters.

Aimaq quote-tweeted Ginovy’s report, almost as if to confirm it, using three jet plane emojis.

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound Aimaq — who hails from Vancouver, British Columbia — won Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors the past two seasons, was the WAC Player of the Year in 2021 and is a two-time first-team All-WAC performer.

This past season as a redshirt sophomore, Aimaq averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds per game. He led the country in defensive rebounds per game (10.59) and was second nationally in total rebounds and double-doubles (27).

Related

This came after he led the nation in rebounding as a redshirt freshman for the Wolverines in the 2021-22 season. That season, he became the first player in 40 years to average 15 or more rebounds per game.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman lists Aimaq as the No. 9 player in the transfer portal for 2022-23.

In assessing Aimaq, an anonymous scout told Goodman, “Great footwork and patience around the basket. Does a great job of reading the ball off the rim. Has to work on passing and seeing cutters.”

Next Up In Sports
Luka’s health, team depth ... and 3 other Jazz-Mavs storylines to keep an eye on
High school girls lacrosse: Olympus passes its first real test of the season with victory over Juan Diego
Wasatch Academy center Keba Keita commits to Utah Runnin’ Utes
Talk is cheap so Utah Jazz are looking for their actions to speak for them
Utah wide receivers out to dispel rumors
Craig Smith needed a ‘Utah man’ on his staff; BYU assistant Chris Burgess fits the bill