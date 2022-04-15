How to watch the NCAA women’s gymnastics championship

NCAA women’s gymnastics championships

Final

Florida’s Trinity Thomas competes in the floor exercise during the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. MDT.

Venue: Dickies Arena (14,000 capacity), Fort Worth, Texas.

TV: ABC.

Livestream: WatchESPN

The teams

No. 1 Oklahoma.

No. 2 Florida.

No. 4 Utah.

No. 6 Auburn.

The stakes

Utah’s Abby Paulson competes on the balance beam during the NCAA college women’s gymnastics championships on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

It all comes down to this.

Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn and Utah are the last teams standing and will compete in a final winner-take-all meet, where the top-scoring team wins the national championship.

Florida is the prohibitive favorite to take home the title, despite having been outscored by Oklahoma during the semifinals.

The Sooners, meanwhile, have been the dominant program in the sport over the last decade and remain a threat to win another title.

Utah has the historical pedigree, but the Utes haven’t won a national title since 1995. The third-place finish in 2021 was the program’s best since 2015, when the Red Rocks narrowly lost to Florida.

As for Auburn, the Tigers are the underdogs in the competition and are the least predictable team in the field. Auburn has produced some of the highest scores in the country this season, but also has the lowest scores of any team in the final.

The 2022 NCAA champions

Auburn’s Sunisa Lee laughs as she talks with teammates during the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

Trinity Thomas (Florida) — All-around, floor exercise and uneven bars.

Sunisa Lee (Auburn) — Balance beam.

Jaedyn Rucker (Utah) — Vault.

The postseason All-Americans

Oklahoma’s Ragan Smith competes on the floor exercise during the NCAA college women’s gymnastics championships on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

Oklahoma



Jordan Bowers: First team (floor), second team (bars and vault).

Audrey Davis: First team (bars).

Danae Fletcher: First team (floor).

Katherine LeVasseur: First team (bars).

Danielle Sievers: First team (floor), second team (bars).

Ragan Smith: First team (floor).

Allie Stern: First team (vault).

Olivia Trautman: Second team (beam and vault).

Carly Woodard: Second team (beam).

Florida



Nya Reed: Second team (floor).

Megan Skaggs: First team (all-around and vault), second team (beam).

Trinity Thomas: First team (all-around, bars, beam, floor and vault).

Leanne Wong: First team (all-around, vault and floor), second team (bars).

Auburn



Derrian Gobourne: First team (bars and floor).

Sophia Groth: Second team (beam).

Sara Hubbard: First team (vault).

Sunisa Lee: First team (all-around, beam and floor), second team (bars).

Drew Watson: First team (vault).

Utah



Alexia Burch: First team (vault).

Kara Eaker: First team (beam).

Grace McCallum: First team (all-around and floor).

Maile O’Keefe: First team (all-around and beam), second team (bars).

Abby Paulson: First team (beam).

Jaedyn Rucker: First team (vault).

Sage Thompson: Second team (bars).

Sydney Soloski: Second team (floor).



