3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s Game 2 loss to the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks evened up the series, beating the Utah Jazz 110-104 behind great performances by Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber.

The first-round playoffs series heads back to Salt Lake City knotted at 1-1, with Game 3 on Thursday at Vivint Arena.

Here are three keys to the Jazz’s loss:



Without star Luka Doncic in the lineup, Brunson and Kleber were fantastic for Dallas. Brunson scored early and often, scoring a career-high 41 points and adding eight rebounds and five assists. Kleber was key down the stretch, scoring 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting from 3-point range.

The Mavericks made 17 uncontested 3s, with Kleber hitting seven, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

