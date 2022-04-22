‘Moon Knight’ production designer comments on ‘Blade’ rumors

“Moon Knight” production designer Stefania Celladid not have much to say about the upcoming “Blade” project from Marvel.
Driving the news: I recently interviewed Cella about “Moon Knight” and the production of the new series. Cella said “Moon Knight” was her second Marvel-based project, having worked on the Sony Pictures film “Morbius.”
- Cella’s IMDb page lists “Blade” as one of her upcoming projects, but she wouldn’t expand on the project.
- “I can’t talk about it,” she said.
Flashback: “Blade” is a forthcoming Marvel film with little-known details. There have been some ongoing theories that Blade will tie into characters Moon Knight and Black Knight (played by Kit Harrington in “Eternals.”)
- In fact, Blade’s voice was heard at the end of the “Eternals” post-credit scene.
The bigger picture: Cella said she had to read a lot of Marvel comics to understand the universe more. She said she would stay up late reading comic books to become familiar with the Marvel world.
What she said: “I had to study a lot of literature of comics to add in conversation because everybody else around me was talking about characters and I never heard of them,” she said.
- She said her kids wondered why she was reading so many comic books.