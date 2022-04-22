‘Moon Knight’ production designer comments on ‘Blade’ rumors

“Moon Knight” production designer Stefania Celladid not have much to say about the upcoming “Blade” project from Marvel.

Driving the news: I recently interviewed Cella about “Moon Knight” and the production of the new series. Cella said “Moon Knight” was her second Marvel-based project, having worked on the Sony Pictures film “Morbius.”



Cella’s IMDb page lists “Blade” as one of her upcoming projects, but she wouldn’t expand on the project.

“I can’t talk about it,” she said.

Flashback: “Blade” is a forthcoming Marvel film with little-known details. There have been some ongoing theories that Blade will tie into characters Moon Knight and Black Knight (played by Kit Harrington in “Eternals.”)



In fact, Blade’s voice was heard at the end of the “Eternals” post-credit scene.

The bigger picture: Cella said she had to read a lot of Marvel comics to understand the universe more. She said she would stay up late reading comic books to become familiar with the Marvel world.

What she said: “I had to study a lot of literature of comics to add in conversation because everybody else around me was talking about characters and I never heard of them,” she said.

