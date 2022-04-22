Facebook Twitter
Former BYU basketball player Caleb Lohner reveals transfer destination

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
   
Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner and forward Fousseyni Traore, wearing white, celebrate after scoring.

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) and forward Fousseyni Traore (45) celebrate after scoring on the Pepperdine Waves during the game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Former BYU basketball player Caleb Lohner is returning to his home state.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Lohner announced his transfer destination on Friday, returning to Texas to play for the Baylor Bears.

“SIC ‘EM! So excited & blessed to be joining the Baylor family,” Lohner tweeted.

Baylor plays in the Big 12 conference — the future conference of BYU — and has enjoyed recent success, winning the national championship in 2021.

Lohner announced his decision to transfer from BYU on Tuesday.

Lohner averaged 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals per game in two years at BYU, with 44 career starts while averaging 23.5 minutes per game.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me, but I believe it is the right one for me at this time,” Lohner said on Tuesday in a message shared on Twitter. “I have loved BYU, will always be a Cougar, and will remember my time here fondly. 

“I am also extraordinarily grateful to Cougar Nation, to all of my coaches, teammates, to the athletic department, and to the university for two terrific years that have not only been filled with awesome experiences but have also made me a better person.” 

