Monday, April 25, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

The Utah Jazz overcame incredibly daunting history to win Game 4 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) catches an alley-oop pass from teammate Donovan Mitchell (45) on his way in for a dunk.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) catches an alley-oop pass from teammate Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) on his way in for a dunk over Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) as the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks play game four at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Utah won 100-99.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The talk heading into last Saturday’s Game 4 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks was that a Mavericks win and corresponding 3-1 series lead would essentially mean that the Jazz’s season was over with them on the brink of elimination.

When Dallas’ Luka Doncic made a 3-pointer with 39.6 seconds left to put the Mavericks up by four at 99-95, it appeared Dallas was well on its way to the win.

History certainly backed that assumption.

Related

According to ESPN Stats & Info, there had been 705 playoff games in the last 10 years in which one team led by four or more points with 40 seconds or less remaining.

How many times had teams come back from that deficit to get a win before Utah did it?

Just four.

You read that correctly. Teams were only 4-701 in playoff games in the last 10 years in which they trailed by four points or more with fewer than 40 seconds remaining, but the Jazz overcame that history and snagged the 100-99 victory.

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets in 2019; the Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans in 2015; the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the LA Clippers in 2014; and the Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs in 2013.

