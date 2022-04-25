High school softball: West pounds Cyprus to stay perfect in Region 2

Box Score

West’s softball team surged into the Region 2 lead on Monday afternoon.

The Panther bats were hot from the first pitch against visiting Cyprus, ripping out eight extra-base hits on their way to the easy 13-3 victory in five innings.

West improved to 7-0 in Region 2 with the win, while Cyprus suffered its first region loss and falls to 8-1.

“These group of girls are very special. The bond they have off the field plays a huge part to their success this season. We all have the same goal and when you are having fun, our goals start to become accomplishments,” said West coach Sharee McBraun.

Rita Tavita, Brooklyn Tapusoa, Manaia Fonoti and Lafiana Fifita all belted out home runs to pace West at the plate, with Fonoti and Fifita both recording four RBIs.

“We definitely have a lineup full of power and had some really great hits today. Although our hitting played a big role in the game, our big hitters showed some patience in the box and waited for their perfect pitch,” said McBraun. “Our girls are always so excited to get in that box, so to see them work the count has shown a lot of growth. We all have a role on the team and at the end of the day, these young ladies do what’s best for the team.”

West jumped out quick, building a 6-0 lead after the second inning. Cyprus cut the lead to 8-3 midway through the fifth inning, but West finished things off in the bottom of the fifth by putting up a five spot for the 10-run mercy rule.

Tapusoa and Jayda Spight both went 3 for 4 at the plate, with Spight adding a pair of doubles.

“We tell our girls to start and finish every game strong. Defensively our first baseman, Grace Worthington, made an amazing catch which definitely helped build on our team’s momentum. It was a great hard hit from Cyprus’ leadoff, so starting strong was our only option,” added McBraun.

West returns to action on Tuesday with a game at Hunter while Cyprus hosts Kearns.

