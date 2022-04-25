Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 25, 2022 | 
High School Softball Sports High School Sports

High school softball: West pounds Cyprus to stay perfect in Region 2

James Edward By James Edward
   
SHARE High school softball: West pounds Cyprus to stay perfect in Region 2
merlin_2920283.jpg

West’s Lafiana Fifita slides safely into home ahead of the tag by Cyprus pitcher Bree Garcia as they play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Box Score

West’s softball team surged into the Region 2 lead on Monday afternoon.

The Panther bats were hot from the first pitch against visiting Cyprus, ripping out eight extra-base hits on their way to the easy 13-3 victory in five innings.

West improved to 7-0 in Region 2 with the win, while Cyprus suffered its first region loss and falls to 8-1.

“These group of girls are very special. The bond they have off the field plays a huge part to their success this season. We all have the same goal and when you are having fun, our goals start to become accomplishments,” said West coach Sharee McBraun.

merlin_2920261.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 18
merlin_2920263.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 18
merlin_2920265.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 18
merlin_2920267.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 18
merlin_2920269.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 18
merlin_2920271.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 18
merlin_2920273.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 18
merlin_2920275.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 18
merlin_2920277.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 18
merlin_2920279.jpg

West pitcher Rita Tavita delivers a pitch as West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 18
merlin_2920281.jpg

Cyprus’ Baylee Pollock concentrates on the ball as West’s Jayda Spight slides into third base as they play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 18
merlin_2920283.jpg

West’s Lafiana Fifita slides safely into home ahead of the tag by Cyprus pitcher Bree Garcia as they play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 18
merlin_2920285.jpg

Cyprus’ catcher Shay McDaniel makes the tag on West’s Lafiana Fifita for an out at home plate as they play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 18
merlin_2920287.jpg

West’s Manaia Fonoti zips a throw to first base for an out as West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 18
merlin_2920289.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 18
merlin_2920291.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 18
merlin_2920293.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 18
merlin_2920295.jpg

West and Cyprus play a high school softball game at West in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 18
merlin_2920261.jpg
merlin_2920263.jpg
merlin_2920265.jpg
merlin_2920267.jpg
merlin_2920269.jpg
merlin_2920271.jpg
merlin_2920273.jpg
merlin_2920275.jpg
merlin_2920277.jpg
merlin_2920279.jpg
merlin_2920281.jpg
merlin_2920283.jpg
merlin_2920285.jpg
merlin_2920287.jpg
merlin_2920289.jpg
merlin_2920291.jpg
merlin_2920293.jpg
merlin_2920295.jpg

Rita Tavita, Brooklyn Tapusoa, Manaia Fonoti and Lafiana Fifita all belted out home runs to pace West at the plate, with Fonoti and Fifita both recording four RBIs.

“We definitely have a lineup full of power and had some really great hits today. Although our hitting played a big role in the game, our big hitters showed some patience in the box and waited for their perfect pitch,” said McBraun. “Our girls are always so excited to get in that box, so to see them work the count has shown a lot of growth. We all have a role on the team and at the end of the day, these young ladies do what’s best for the team.”

West jumped out quick, building a 6-0 lead after the second inning. Cyprus cut the lead to 8-3 midway through the fifth inning, but West finished things off in the bottom of the fifth by putting up a five spot for the 10-run mercy rule.

Tapusoa and Jayda Spight both went 3 for 4 at the plate, with Spight adding a pair of doubles.

“We tell our girls to start and finish every game strong. Defensively our first baseman, Grace Worthington, made an amazing catch which definitely helped build on our team’s momentum. It was a great hard hit from Cyprus’ leadoff, so starting strong was our only option,” added McBraun.

West returns to action on Tuesday with a game at Hunter while Cyprus hosts Kearns.

Next Up In Sports
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 25-point Game 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks
Steward Health Care Week 37 high school star athletes of the week
What’s the ‘good story’ Utah’s Olympic bidders will tell IOC inspectors in town this week?
Expectations are as high as ever for Utah
Both Gach reportedly won’t be returning to Utah basketball
Teams that do things the right way are thriving in NBA