2022 NFL draft: What Utah ties could be taken on Day 3?

Friday’s second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL draft came and went without any Utah ties being selected.

That leaves just one Utah tie — former Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd, a first-round pick by Jacksonville — who’s been drafted heading into the final day of the draft Saturday.

That’s not a surprise, considering most of the prospects from the state were projected as late-round options.

What Utah ties could come off the board during the draft’s final four rounds?

Day 3 of the NFL draft starts at 10 a.m. MDT and will be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.

Who are the best available Utah ties remaining in the NFL draft?

Here’s a look at six Utah ties who show up on various best available boards heading into the final day of the draft.

There will be 158 picks on Saturday — 38 in the fourth round, 36 in the fifth, 43 in the sixth and 41 in the seventh.

Braxton Jones

Offensive tackle

Southern Utah and Murray High



ESPN’s best available: No. 4 among offensive tackles

No. 4 among offensive tackles Quick take: Based on expert opinions, Jones is most likely to be the second Utah tie to be selected in this year’s draft — CBS Sports has him rated as the No. 37 overall prospect remaining. That could be as late as the fifth or sixth rounds, though, even as the raw but talented prospect — Jones is 6-foot-5, 310 pounds — is rated one of the top remaining offensive tackles on the board.

Based on expert opinions, Jones is most likely to be the second Utah tie to be selected in this year’s draft — CBS Sports has him rated as the No. 37 overall prospect remaining. That could be as late as the fifth or sixth rounds, though, even as the raw but talented prospect — Jones is 6-foot-5, 310 pounds — is rated one of the top remaining offensive tackles on the board. Pre-draft analysis: “Jones put up dominant tape at Southern Utah en route to a 93.9 overall grade. He combines an egregiously long wingspan with some legit explosiveness off the line.” — Pro Football Focus.

Tyler Allgeier

Running back

BYU



ESPN’s best available: No. 20 among running backs

No. 20 among running backs Quick take: Allgeier easily has the most unpredictable draft window among Utah ties. While ESPN rates him as the 20th-best running back available heading into Day 3 — there were just six running backs taken in the first three rounds — others have more faith in Allgeier.

Allgeier easily has the most unpredictable draft window among Utah ties. While ESPN rates him as the 20th-best running back available heading into Day 3 — there were just six running backs taken in the first three rounds — others have more faith in Allgeier. Bleacher Report rates him as the No. 2 running back available — and designated as the “Best Power” back still on the board — while Pro Football Focus has Allgeier as the No. 4 running back available. On NFL’s big board, the back rated right above Allgeier, Arizona State’s Rachaad White, was a late third-round pick.

Pre-draft analysis: “Allgeier has a very NFL-translatable game with his size and decisive running style. He averaged 4.4 yards after contact per attempt for his career at BYU.” — Pro Football Focus.

Nephi Sewell

Inside linebacker

Utah and Desert Hills High



ESPN’s best available: No. 13 among inside linebackers

No. 13 among inside linebackers Quick take: Sewell heads a group of Utes that could come off the board in the last couple rounds. Bleacher Report also has him as the No. 13 inside linebacker remaining on the board, a promising sign considering there have been 10 inside linebackers taken during the draft’s first three rounds.

Sewell heads a group of Utes that could come off the board in the last couple rounds. Bleacher Report also has him as the No. 13 inside linebacker remaining on the board, a promising sign considering there have been 10 inside linebackers taken during the draft’s first three rounds. Pre-draft analysis: “The former safety is instinctive and rangy in his zone coverages and will need to prove himself as a nickel or dime linebacker to become an NFL player.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

Britain Covey

Wide receiver

Utah and Timpview High



ESPN’s best available: No. 25 among wide receivers

No. 25 among wide receivers Quick take: Covey’s draftability is tough to gauge. He is a small prospect — at 5-foot-8, 169 pounds — but his return game skills and playmaking ability could make him an attractive option for a team willing to take a flier on the Utah native in the later rounds.

Covey’s draftability is tough to gauge. He is a small prospect — at 5-foot-8, 169 pounds — but his return game skills and playmaking ability could make him an attractive option for a team willing to take a flier on the Utah native in the later rounds. Pre-draft analysis: “His scrappiness and talent as a return man could give him an outside shot to compete for a roster spot.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

Nick Ford

Center

Utah



ESPN’s best available: No. 5 among centers

No. 5 among centers Quick take: While Ford is listed as a center prospect and is seen by some experts as a late-round possibility, his versatility playing at multiple positions on the line could make him an attractive option for NFL teams. So far, there have been three centers taken in the draft.

While Ford is listed as a center prospect and is seen by some experts as a late-round possibility, his versatility playing at multiple positions on the line could make him an attractive option for NFL teams. So far, there have been three centers taken in the draft. Pre-draft analysis: “Ford started at least one game at every position along the offensive line in college. He has the frame to cover up defenders and is effective combo blocking up to the second level in the run game.” — Steve Muench, ESPN.

T.J. Pledger

Running back

Utah



ESPN’s best available: No. 26 among running backs

No. 26 among running backs Quick take: Though Pledger looks more like he will be a priority free agent, there’s the chance he could sneak into the draft late. Along with Pledger, other former Utes who may be surprise late-round picks include offensive lineman Bamidele Olasini and edge rusher Mika Tafua, who is rated the No. 12 edge rusher available by Bleacher Report.

Though Pledger looks more like he will be a priority free agent, there’s the chance he could sneak into the draft late. Along with Pledger, other former Utes who may be surprise late-round picks include offensive lineman Bamidele Olasini and edge rusher Mika Tafua, who is rated the No. 12 edge rusher available by Bleacher Report. Pre-draft analysis: “Pledger is an undersized back with good vision, and he’s more quick than fast.” — ESPN’s Steve Muench.

Do any Utah ties appear in a late-round mock draft?

College Football News’ Pete Fiutak attempted a four-round mock draft for the final day of the draft, and three Utah ties showed up in the later rounds.

Sixth round



No. 182, New York Giants: Nick Ford, C, Utah.

No. 200, New England Patriots: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High.

Seventh round

