3 American tourists were found dead in the Bahamas. Who were they?

Three American tourists were found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, Bahamas, on Friday morning.

The victims have been identified as Tennessee husband and wife Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, from Alabama.

Donnis Chiarella, Vincent Paul Chiarella’s wife, was airlifted to a hospital in Florida in serious condition.

What happened to the people found dead in the Bahamas?

According to authorities, there were signs of convulsing, and “police found the man in the first villa lying on the ground with no signs of trauma,” according to ABC News.

There are currently no clear answers as to what caused the deaths, but all four individuals visited a doctor after feeling nauseous and vomiting. The couples were staying in separate villas and had eaten different things.

“They were all treated at different times, and they ate at different places,” Paul Rolle, commissioner of police of the Bahamas said at a press conference, USA Today reported. “We are checking all of that and hopefully we will be able to determine whether it was some food or something else that caused it.”

Although the circumstances surrounding the case are mysterious, officials have declared no foul play is suspected at this time.

Who were the victims of the mysterious deaths in the Bahamas?

Robbie and Michael Phillips ran a travel agency called Royal Travel. Robbie Phillips also managed a travel website called “The Sand Lady,” which shows the couple enjoying tropical vacations and receiving industry awards, according to NBC News.

According to the bio on Robbie Phillips’ website, it says she worked in the travel industry for 25 years and had visited each Caribbean island.

“Robbie’s favorite part of her job is teaching her clients how to travel, what to expect, and leading them through every step of the planning process.”

The couple have three children and six grandchildren, according to the site.

Donnis and Vincent Chiarella were staying in the resort to celebrate their anniversary, their son, Austin Chiarella, told ABC News.

The U.S. Embassy called Austin Chiarella Friday night with the news that his father had passed away and that his mother would be airlifted for care in the U.S.

“I am just so heartbroken right now,” Chiarella told ABC News. “My dad was everything to me.”

Officials are now conducting autopsies to see if a cause of death can be determined for the three victims, according to CNN.