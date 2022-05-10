Facebook Twitter
Joe Ingles and Derrick Favors had an exchange on Twitter that left Jazz fans emotional

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
Then Utah Jazz teammates Joe Ingles (2) and Derrick Favors celebrate as the Jazz play the Atlanta Hawks in NBA basketball action Tuesday, March 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City.

Tom Smart, Deseret News

Joe Ingles and Derrick Favors were undoubtedly two fan favorites during their years together with the Utah Jazz, and their pick-and-roll combination was incredibly effective on the court.

Those two things collided Monday night during a Twitter exchange that ended up leaving a bunch of Jazz fans emotionally longing for the past.

It all started Monday morning when the Oklahoma City Thunder, Favors’ current team, posted a video of Favors breaking down a pick and roll involving him and Australian rookie teammate Josh Giddey, which gave the Thunder their first win of last season.

“I always felt I had a great connection with Australian players,” Favors said with a laugh. “You know what I’m saying?

“I know I’m a lot older now than Josh, but we have a good look, chemistry goin’, too, so I think I just play good with Australian players.”

When the interviewer said Australia might recruit Favors to play for the national team, Favors replied with a laugh, “That’s fine. That’s fine.”

About 11 hours after the tweet was posted, Ingles — who of course is Australian — obviously saw it, as he quote tweeted it and wrote, “I would agree @dfavors14!!” and added laugh crying and handshake emojis.

That prompted a Jazz fan to tweet a video of Ingles and Favors connecting on a pick and roll for an alley oop during a playoff game against the Houston Rockets, and she captioned it, “@joeingles7 and @dfavors14 PNR action was good basketball”

Ingles quote tweeted that, writing, “Elite. @dfavors14,” and he added a fist bump emoji.

Minutes later, Favors replied with a quote tweet that said, “Legendary,” with a fist bump added.

The whole exchange left a bunch of Jazz fans emotional. Here are a few of the replies.

