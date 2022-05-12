High school softball: Great defense helps Parowan join Enterprise, Beaver and Duchesne in 2A tourney winners bracket

No. 4 seed Parowan and No. 5 seed Gunnison Valley hadn’t met on the softball field this season prior to Thursday’s 2A second round showdown, so there was obvious intrigue about the match-up.

A flawless defense performance helped Parowan stay in the winners bracket.

Behind a stout defense that made the clean plays whenever they presented themselves, Parowan pulled away from Gunnison valley in the latter innings for the 10-5 victory to march onto Friday’s winner’s bracket.

“We played exceptional in the field, we didn’t have errors, we were on top of our game, we were doing what we needed to do and that’s really what needed us,” said Parowan coach Shelby Bartlett.

Parowan’s excellent defense helped it overcome 10 walks by pitcher Madison Adams, who pitched out of several self-inflicted jams with four strikeouts.

Paige Felder had a monster day at the plate for Gunnison going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Weather delayed the start of Thursday’s games by at least three hours, but Bartlett said a trip to a nearby Walmart helped the players get their energy out while they waited for the grounds keepers at the Spanish Fork Sports Complex to get the drenched fields in playable conditions.

“They are a fun group, they have a lot of personality and they are just ready to go whenever and we were ready to play when we were ready to play,” said Bartlett.

Parowan advances to Friday’s winners bracket game where it will take on top seed Duchesne at 10 a.m.

Duchesne made quick work of Altamont on Thursday rolling to the 16-4 victory.

The Eagles pounded out 10 hits and scored in all five innings, while Kelsey Grant leading the way at the plate with a double, triple and six RBIs. On the mound, Grant struck out eight to pick up the victory.

“We just came out and did what we were supposed to do in that game. We pitched well, we ran the bases well and we hit well in a game we should’ve done that in,” said Duchesne coach Kyle Grant.

No. 2 seed Enterprise rolled into the second round with an easy 11-0 victory over South Sevier. Starting pitcher Blakelee Christiansen struck out seven to earn the victory on the mound by only allowing two hits.

Enterprise will meet No. 3 seed Beaver on Friday after the Beavers used a big first inning to knock off Millard.

The Eagles scored four runs in the first inning, with Star Moon provided a big two-run double in the big inning.

