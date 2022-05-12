Could the Utah Jazz really keep both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this summer?

Might the Utah Jazz really not trade either Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell this summer?

It has been assumed by many that the Jazz will trade at least one of their two franchise pillars in the coming months after their first-round playoff exit, but Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that “there’s reason to believe the main fixtures in Utah aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Fischer pointed to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be in Salt Lake City, as a big reason the Jazz may opt to keep both Gobert and Mitchell this summer.

“It’s of great importance to Jazz governor Ryan Smith that Utah has multiple players in that midseason classic,” Fischer reported.

A few other items of note from Fischer regarding the Jazz:

