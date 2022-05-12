Facebook Twitter
Could the Utah Jazz really keep both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this summer?

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell sits with center Rudy Gobert (27) during agame against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45), who is out with an injury, sits with center Rudy Gobert (27) during a game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Might the Utah Jazz really not trade either Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell this summer?

It has been assumed by many that the Jazz will trade at least one of their two franchise pillars in the coming months after their first-round playoff exit, but Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that “there’s reason to believe the main fixtures in Utah aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Fischer pointed to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be in Salt Lake City, as a big reason the Jazz may opt to keep both Gobert and Mitchell this summer.

“It’s of great importance to Jazz governor Ryan Smith that Utah has multiple players in that midseason classic,” Fischer reported.

A few other items of note from Fischer regarding the Jazz:

  • Regarding the talk that Mitchell will be looking to demand a trade at some point, Fischer reported that most of that chatter is coming from Mitchell’s representation, CAA.
  • Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto have been potential Gobert trade destinations most discussed around the league.
  • Other players on the roster such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Royce O’Neale are more likely to be moved than Gobert and Mitchell.

