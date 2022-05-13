Here’s the rookie contract details for Devin Lloyd and Tyler Allgeier. How do they compare?

On Thursday, both former Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd and former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier signed their rookie NFL contracts with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons, respectively.

That came one day before both players, who were 2022 NFL draft picks, joined their respective teams as they opened rookie minicamps on Friday.

That gets all three Utah ties taken in last month’s draft under contract, after former Southern Utah and Murray High offensive tackle Braxton Jones, a fifth-round choice by the Chicago Bears, signed his rookie deal last week.

Here’s the reported financial details behind the deals for Lloyd and Allgeier, which help illustrate the compensation differences between a first-round and fifth-round selection:

Devin Lloyd contract details

Lloyd was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, as the Jaguars traded into the back end of the first round to select him.

Spotrac’s estimated contracts details for Lloyd include:



A four-year, $12.93 million contract (fully guaranteed).

A $6.58 million signing bonus.

A base salary of $705,000 as a rookie in 2022, increasing to $1.29 million in 2023, $1.88 million in 2024 and $2.46 million in 2025 .

A $2.35 million cap hit in 2022.

A fifth-year option in 2026.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is shown during their NFL rookie minicamp football practice Friday, May 13, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. The former BYU running back was a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft. John Bazemore, Associated Press

Tyler Allgeier contract details

Allgeier was the No. 151 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft in the fifth round.

Spotrac’s estimated contract details for Allgeier include:

