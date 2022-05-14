High school baseball: 6A/5A/3A/2A roundup from Saturday’s games

6A Playoffs

Layton 8, Herriman 7

Layton built an 8-0 through five innings but then had to hold off a furious rally from Herriman as it escape with the Game 1 win in their 6A first round series. Gunner Wolfe doubled and drove in two runs to lead the way at the plate for the Lancers.

Farmington 11, West 1

The Phoenix notched the comfortable win in their opening regional game. Farmington pitcher Landon Tanner allowed just one hit in four innings of pitching, to go along with a team-high three RBIs.

Weber 11, Roy 1

The Warriors scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to get the mercy rule victory over Roy. Ashton Burnett recorded a team-high five RBIs for Weber.

Davis 4, Clearfield 2

Davis took home the win in game one of its best of three series with Clearfield. Pitcher Colten Baron went all seven innings for the Darts in the low-scoring victory.

Skyridge 8, Westlake 2

Skyridge never trailed and nearly notched shutout if not for two late Westlake runs. Matt Houseman was rock-solid on the mound for the Falcons, throwing seven strikeouts and allowing only two hits.

Corner Canyon 7, Cyprus 5

Trailing 5-4 midway through the fifth, the Chargers rallied past Cyprus for the win in Game 1 of the 6A first round series. Jak Sinclair went 2 for 3 at the the plate with two runs scored and also picked up teh win as he pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit and striking out three.

Copper Hills 8, Mountain Ridge 5

Gage Olsen was 4-for-5 from the plate, knocked in three RBIs, and pitched the win from the mound as Copper Hills defeated Mountain Ridge in the 6A Playoffs.

Kearns 6, Syracuse 5

Kiki Salas and Ethan Spray each drove in a pair of runs as Kearns edged Syracuse in nine innings in the first game of their 6A first round series.

5A Playoffs

Springville 9, Viewmont 3

The No. 19 seed Springville Red Devils picked up an upset win on the road over Viewmont in game one. Naulivou Lauaki notched a home run for Springville and was the winning pitcher.

Brighton 10, Payson 5

Brighton was steady in its five run, game one victory over Payson. The Bengals got contributions from everywhere, as six different players recorded an RBI.

Uintah 5, Skyline 4

Trailing by three heading into the seventh inning, Uintah scored four runs and then blanked Skyline in its defensive half-inning to secure a narrow, come-from-behind victory. Jaron Colton notched a game-high 3 RBIs for the Utes.

Bountiful 10, Stansbury 0

Bountiful put up six runs in the opening inning and shut out Stansbury the rest of the way to get the victory in five innings.Truman Duryea allowed just one hit in over four innings pitched for the Redhawks.

Orem 7, Box Elder 4

Orem notched 11 hits to take home the victory in game one over Box Elder. Alex Hansen recorded five RBIs for the Tigers.

Maple Mountain 2, Murray 1

Chase Johnston pitched the win with five strikeouts and Bennett Averett hit a double to help lead Maple Mountain in the narrow victory over Murray.

Salem Hills 9, Northridge 1

Salem HIlls put together a complete game, securing the game one victory over Northridge. Kam Coburn tossed seven strikeouts for the Skyhawks.

Wasatch 10, Tooele 0

Wasatch breezed past Tooele to secure a game one regional victory. Jackson Bolender was a top performer for the Wasps, throwing five strikeouts on the mound to go along with three RBIs from the batter’s box.

3A Playoffs

American Leadership 14, Carbon 11

Cameron Fenn pitched the win on the mound and Zayne Thornton smacked two doubles in the American Leadership over Carbon to help it advance to the state championship game.

Juan Diego 8, American Leadership 1

Andrew Lombana was 4-for-4 from the plate with a double, a home run, and two RBIs while Sam Silversmith pitched 11 strikeouts in the Juan Diego victory over American Leadership in the 3A Championship.

Parowan 11, Kanab 8

Jace Little pitched the win and smacked a double to help lift Parowan to the victory over the Cougars as it advanced to the state championship game.

South Sevier 14, Parowan 12

Trailing after the fifth inning, South Sevier scored six runs in the sixth inning to retake the lead and claim its first state championship since 2002. Keegon Heath and Peyton Ingram each recorded three RBIs to lead the Rams.

