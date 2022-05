High school girls lacrosse: 6A/5A/4A state tournament pairings

Class 6A Playoffs

UHSAA Bracket

Note: Top 10 seeds receive a first-round bye, No. 1 Skyline, No. 2 Mountain Ridge, No. 3 Lone Peak, No. 4 Davis, No. 5 Syracuse, No. 6 Fremont, No. 7 Corner Canyon, No. 8 West Jordan, No. 9 Pleasant Grove, No. 10 Farmington.

First round (May 17)



No. 17 American Fork at No. 16 Roy, 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 Clearfield at No. 13 Bingham, 4 p.m.

No. 21 West at No. 12 Herriman, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Layton at No. 15 Westlake, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Copper Hills at No. 14 Weber, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Playoffs

UHSAA Bracket

Note: Top 6 seeds receive a first-round bye, No. 1 Park City, No. 2 Brighton, No. 3 Olympus, No. 4 Wasatch, No. 5 Jordan, No. 6 Payson.

First round (May 17)



No. 17 Box Elder at No. 16 Springville, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Bonneville at No. 9 Lehi, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Spanish Fork at No. 8 Woods Cross, 4 p.m.

No. 20 East at No. 13 Provo, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Cedar Valley at No. 12 Bountiful, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Timpview at No. 15 Timpanogos, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Salem Hills at No. 10 Skyline, 4 p.m.

No. 26 Orem at No. 7 Alta, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Viewmont at No. 14 Highland, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Mountain View at No. 11 Maple Mountain, 4 p.m.

Class 4A Playoffs

UHSAA Bracket

Play-in Game (May 19)



No. 9 Logan at No. 8 Judge Memorial, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals (May 21)