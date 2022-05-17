The trailer for “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Prime Video’s adaptation of Jenny Han’s YA novel, is finally here.

Deadline announced the series order in February of last year. Prime Video posted the teaser trailer to its YouTube channel earlier this month — and it has over 3.5 million views.

Driving the news: The series is expected to garner high viewership following Jenny Han’s other book trilogy-turned-movie series “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” which is one of Netflix’s “most viewed original films ever,” according to Variety.

Details: The trailer debuted Taylor Swift’s newest single, “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” before Swift released the full version later that night.



Rolling Stone reported that Swift also teased her new song “Carolina” last March in the “Where The Crawdads Sing” movie trailer. The movie will be an adaptation of the novel written by Delia Owens.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” trailer spotlights newcomer Lola Tung as the 16-year-old main character, Belly Conklin, reports Teen Vogue.

What they’re saying: “I have such butterflies about it because my readers have been waiting for so long,” Han told Entertainment Weekly about the show’s premiere, after first publishing the book in 2009.



When talking about the possibility of bringing the last two books in the series to the big screen, “It’s Not Summer Without You” and “We’ll Always Have Summer,” Han said she believes another two seasons would help move the story along for viewers. “You just get a lot more time to really delve into the characters and be with them on their journey,” she explained, per Entertainment Weekly.

What’s next: The series will premiere on Prime Video on June 17.

