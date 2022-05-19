High school girls lacrosse: 6A/5A recap from Thursday’s second round

6A Playoffs

Davis 15, Bingham 12

Ava Bair’s four goals helped Davis defeat Bingham. The game was tied at six at halftime, but a strong start to the second half saw the Darts runaway with a five-goal lead and eventual victory.

Lone Peak 18, Weber 4

Eliza Agate had a great game controlling the draw for Lone Peak, which capitalized and repeatedly scored to pull away from visiting Weber for the 6A second round win. Maddie Potvin led Lone Peak with five goals and three assists. Agate had one goal and nine draw controls.

Syracuse 13, Herriman 10

Malea Hansen and Brooklyn Suttlemyre each scored four goals as Syracuse’s big first half led them over Herriman and into the quarterfinals. Kelsie Lambert and Morgan Eldridge both had strong games for the Mustangs in the loss with four goals.

Riverton 12, Fremont 10

No. 11 seed Riverton went on the road and upset No. 6 seed Fremont for the 6A second round win. Riverton had some great slides to slow down Fremont’s offense. Isabel Miller led Riverton with five goals while Kaitlyn Davenport caused three turnovers.

Skyridge 17, American Fork 1

Haven and River Buechner led Skyridge to a dominant win over American Fork in the second round of the 6A tournament.

Corner Canyon 14, Farmington 7

Trailing 4-3 at the half, Corner Canyon made some key adjustments and then dominated the second half on its way to the impressive 6A second round victory. Great defense in the first half by Allie Reading, Saige Talbot and our goalie Mila Christy kept the Chargers in the game until the offense got going. Simone Parker and Maura Henry each recorded four goals.

Mountain Ridge 22, Westlake 4

No. 2 seed Mountain Ridge jumped ll over No. 15 seed Westlake for the easy 6A second round victory. Paige Runia and Emmery Clark each recorded five goals and three assists to lead the Sentinels, while Morgan Mackey added four goals and two assists.

West Jordan 13, Pleasant Grove 6

Sydnee Brinton recorded five goals and two assists as West Jordan took care of business against Pleasant Grove for the 6A second round win.

5A Playoffs

Wasatch 11, Provo 10

Wasatch got off to a slow start against a Provo team it beat comfortably last week, but eventually settled in to pull out the 5A second round win. Grace Erker scored the winning goal after a forced turnover and a quick transition up field.

Payson 9, Maple Mountain 8

After the two teams tied in each of the first two halves, Payson was able to pick up the tight win in the overtime period when Kate Yost assisted Chezney Ortega for a game-winning goal.

Alta 12, Skyline 7

Savanna Burnett played her best game of the season recording 12 saves as Alta beat visiting Skyline for the 5A second round victory. Autumn Engstrom led the Hawks attack with four goals on four shots with five draw controls.

Jordan 18, Bountiful 6

Jordan rolled past Bountiful for the 5A second round win.

Olympus 19, Highland 3

No. 2 seed Olympus rolled past Highland in a game that junior Eva Thorn scored her 100th career goal for the Titans.

Brighton 17, Timpanogos 4

Hunter Doyle scored six goals and Zoe Heffernan added four as Brighton rolled past Timapnogos for the 5A second round win. Seven different players scored for the Bengals.

Woods Cross 12, Lehi 6

Samantha Atwood scored goals and then Woods Cross goalie Kate Davis made eight saves as the Wildcats pulled away from Lehi for the 5A second round victory.

Park City 25, Springville 0

Lily Hunt recorded five goals and six assists, while Samantha Riely, Rogan Crawford and Charlie Iacobelli added added three goals as top seed Park City blanked Springville for the 5A second round win.