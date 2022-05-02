Facebook Twitter
Quin Snyder to have hip replacement surgery May 3

The Utah Jazz head coach will undergo his second hip replacement

Sarah Todd By Sarah Todd
   
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder watches the court as the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks play at Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was set to have hip replacement surgery in June. With the Jazz’s season coming to an unceremonious early end after the first round of the NBA playoffs, Snyder decided to move the procedure up.

Snyder will undergo surgery on Tuesday. It will be the second hip replacement for Snyder, who also had one just before joining the Jazz as head coach back in 2014.

The Jazz had planned to make Snyder available to local reporters for an end-of-year interview, but with the opportunity to move the surgery up, that interview has been postponed until Snyder recovers.

