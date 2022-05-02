Quin Snyder to have hip replacement surgery May 3

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was set to have hip replacement surgery in June. With the Jazz’s season coming to an unceremonious early end after the first round of the NBA playoffs, Snyder decided to move the procedure up.

Snyder will undergo surgery on Tuesday. It will be the second hip replacement for Snyder, who also had one just before joining the Jazz as head coach back in 2014.

The Jazz had planned to make Snyder available to local reporters for an end-of-year interview, but with the opportunity to move the surgery up, that interview has been postponed until Snyder recovers.

