High school softball: 6A/5A/4A recap of Friday’s playoff games

6A Playoffs

Cyprus 21, Westlake 3

Cyprus dominated Westlake to win Game 2 and force a Game 3 in the best-of-3 series. Ainzleigh Quinn went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs while Kaitlynn Youngdell homered and drove in three runs to lead the Pirates at the plate.

Weber 6, Farmington 0

Kambree Strasburg hit a double and pitched a solid game on the mound as No. 10 seed Weeber shut out No. 7 seed Farmington to finish off the 2-0 sweep in the 6A third-round series.

West 13, Pleasant Grove 10

Jayda Spight hit two doubles while Grace Worthington and Manaia Fonoti each knocked out a home run to lead the sixth-seeded Panthers to the victory over Pleasant Grove to close the 2-0 sweep of the 6A second round series.

Mountain Ridge 16, Copper Hills 8

Mountain Ridge scored 16 runs on 17 hits to roll past region foe Copper Hills in Game 2 for the 6A second round series sweep Tessa and Tasha Hokanson sisters combined for five RBIs and three home runs in the win.

Fremont 7, West Jordan 5

Kendyl Skeen hit a double and a home run while teammate Brinley Johnson hit a home run and picked up the win on the mound as No. 4 Fremont closed out the series 2-0 win over the No. 13 seed Jaguars.

Bingham 11, Lone Peak 1

Shelbee Jones struck out nine batters as No. 3 seed Bingham rolled past No. 15 seed Lone Peak to complete the 2-0 series sweep in the 6A second round. Braxton Hunter smacked 2 home runs to lead the Miners at the plate.

Skyridge 14, Taylorsville 0

Kadynce Barnes picked up the win on the mound for Skyridge and Dailee Maughan was 3 for 4 from the plate with two doubles and three RBIs as No. 2 seed Skyridge rolled past No. 16 seed Taylorsville to finish of the 2-0 sweep in the 6A second round.

Riverton 11, Herriman 0

Riverton ace Kayson Korth struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced and didn’t allow a hit as she pitched the five-inning perfect game as the top-seed Silverwovles cruised past Herriman to complete the 2-0 series sweep in the 6A second round. Jolie Mayfield went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Riverton, while Kylee Ruesch drove in three runs.

Cyprus 11, Westlake 4

Cyprus beat Westlake for the second time on Friday as it rallied back to win the 6A second round series in Game 3 in convincing fashion. Ainzleigh Quinn again provided the big hits going 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Bree Garcia got the start and went two innings and then Kenley Henson came on in relief and pitched five innings only allowing one run as the Pirates cruised into the next round of the playoffs.

5A Playoffs

Timpanogos 12, Salem Hills 6

The ninth-seeded Timberwolves scored 12 runs off of 12 hits to defeat No. 8 seed Salem Hills and end the series at 2-0. Alana King was 4-for-4 from the plate, including a double, to help lead Timpanogos in the slugfest.

Lehi 11, Stansbury 0

The Pioneers defeated Stansbury in Game 2 scoring 11 runs on 13 hits, with Maci Wall leading the way with three RBIs as No. 7 Lehi finished of Stansbury for the 2-0 sweep in the 5A third round.

Springville 9, Box Elder 8

After trailing 8-2, the Red Devils rallied for a huge seven-run sixth inning to take the lead and securing the win to clinch the 2-0 series sweep in the 5A third round. Emma Liddiard and Saige Ewing each drove in a pair of runs for Springville.

Wasatch 12, Cedar Valley 2

Andrea Sweat hit a home run and knocked in five RBIs to help lead No. 5 Wasatch to the big win over No. 12 Cedar Valley. The Wasps win the 5A third round series 2-0.

Bountiful 10, East 0

The Redhawks shut out the Leopards for the second time to close out the series. Eva Stoddard struck out eight batters and Ella Miller was 3-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs and a double to help lead Bountiful in the win.

Uintah 11, Viewmont 1

No. 3 Uintah slayed the Vikings in five innings to finish off the 2-0 series sweep in the 5A third round. Maureen Luck was hot from the mound with four strikeouts while Aspen Wall hit a home run and finished with three RBIs.

Bonneville 14, Payson 6

Stocktyn Stevenson went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, while teammates Anna Healy and Emmaline DeGroot also drove in three runs as No. 2 Bonneville scored 10 runs over its final two innings to rally past Payson in Game 2 and force a third game in the best-of-3 5A third round series.

Spanish Fork 12, Tooele 1

Avery Sapp pitched a complete game, striking out 13 and only allowing one home run as the top-seed Dons rolled past Tooele for the series sweep in the 5A third round. Kiley Mitchell and Alyce Archuleta also hit homers for the Dons.

4A Playoffs

Ridgeline 3, Bear River 2

Ridgeline scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past top seed Bear River for the victory in Game 1 of the 3A championship series at Dixie State.