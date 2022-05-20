High school baseball: 6A/5A recap of Friday’s playoff games

6A Playoffs

Bingham 14, Syracuse 1

Preston Jacobsen hit a double, a triple, and pitched the win on the mound as the second-seeded Miners racked up 14 hits and 14 runs to pick up a two-game sweep over Syracuse in the 6A second round.

Layton 6, Riverton 3

No. 19 seed Layton pulled off the Game 2 upset of No. 3 seed Riverton as it forced a decisive Game 3 in the 6A second round series. Crew Harrop drove in a pair of runs to lead the Lancers.

Fremont 11, Clearfield 1

No. 1 seed Fremont closed things out quickly against underdog Clearfield as it coasted to the 2-0 series sweep in the 6A second round series. Landon Salvesen picked up the win for the ‘Wolves while Logan Penland had a solid day at the plate with a double and three RBIs.

Farmington 6, West Jordan 4

Tucker Wall went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and then he also picked up the win on the mound going six innings and striking out four as Farmington completed the 2-0 sweep of West Jordan in the 6A second round series.

Skyridge 4, Pleasant Grove 2

Skyridge scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally past Pleasant Grove for the Game 2 victory to force a decisive third game. Isaac Johnson delivered two clutch RBIs in the big inning for the Falcons.

Taylorsville 12, Weber 2

Taylorsville scored 12 runs off of 12 hits while Daniel Healy picked up the win on the mound as Taylorsville completed the sweep of Weber in the 6A second round series. Luke Johnson had a nice day at the plate for the Warriors with a double and two RBIs.

American Fork 8, Corner Canyon 6

American Fork exploded for six runs in the bottom of the 7th to take the lead and pick up the win over Corner Canyon. With the win, the Cavemen win the 6A second round series 2-0. Ryder Robinson doubled twice for the Cavemen while three other teammates doubles as well.

Lone Peak 9, Copper Hills 2

Chris Billings struck out nine batters and only allowed two hit as No. 4 seed Lone Peak eased past No. 17 Copper Hills after jumping out to the quick lead and securing the 2-0 series win in the 6A second round series.

Riverton 8, Layton 7

The second-seed Silverwolves edged out the upset-minded Layton by tying in the game in the bottom of the seventh and then winning it in the bottom of the eighth to prevail in the 6A second round series 2-1. Tyler Barton hit a home run and had four RBIs while Sam Beck had two doubles.

Pleasant Grove 6, Skyridge 1

Cruz Blackhurst struck out nine batters over five innings and then Conner Bancroft came on and closed things out the final two innings without allowing a hit as Pleasant Grove bounced back from the Game 2 loss with a Game 3 win to clinch the 6A second round series 2-1. Tate Lewis had a big day at the plate for the Vikings going 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

5A Playoffs

Olympus 10, Brighton 8

Olympus scored 10 runs on nine to tie up the series 1-1 in the 5A third round. Jacob Faust and Jackson Godfrey each added a triple to the win.

Maple Mountain 3, Spanish Fork 1

Jackson Hollingshaus struck out six batters as the No. 22 seed seed stunned top seed Spanish Fork in Game 2 to force a Game 3 in the 5A third round series. Hollinghaus picked up the win for the Golden Eagles and also drove in a run.

Lehi 13, Springville 3

Boston Bingham knocked out a home run for the Pioneers it made quick work of Springville in five innings to complete the 2-0 sweep in the 5A third round series. Springville scored twice in the top of the first inning to take an early lead, but Springville responded with five runs in the bottom of the first, and then scored five more in the fifth to close things out.

Jordan 11, Uintah 1

Matthew Merkley picked up the win on the mound while Kobe Carter and Colton Austin each hit a home run as the third-seeded Beetdiggers secured both the win and the series over Uintah in the 5A third round.

Cottonwood 14, Wasatch 4

The fifth-seeded Colts stampeded past the Wasps scoring 14 run on 13 hits in five innings to tie the best-of-3 series at 1-1. Jaycob Green sent one over the fence while Cottonwood pitcher only Domenic Versluis only allowed two hits.

Salem Hills 18, Park City 1

The 18th-seeded Skyhawks scored 18 runs off of 16 hits, including a home run from Charlie Cushing, as they closed out the 5A third round series with No. 6 Park City with the 2-0 sweep. Cushing and Zak Nelson each drove in three runs.

Bountiful 18, Woods Cross 8

Truman Duryea followed up his strong pitching performance on Thursday with an eight RBI-outing, helping 10th-seeded Bountiful close out its series with rival Woods Cross in the 5A third round. The Redhawks blasted off 12 runs in the fourth inning.

Timpanogos 12, Orem 5

Timpanogos scored five runs in the first inning to take a strong lead and never looked back as it won Game 2 to force a winner-take-all Game 3 with Orem. Billy Bird threw five innings with six strikeouts. Kayden Harding had four RBIs including a double.

Olympus 10, Brighton 0

Mathew Thomas threw a complete game, only allowing three hits while striking out seven as the Titans won their second game of the day against Brighton to rally for the 2-1 series win in the 5A third round. Olympus recorded five doubles in the five-inning victory.

Maple Mountain 6, Spanish Fork 5

Sawyer Leifson went 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs while Cooper Rollins and Zac Walker combined on the eight-hitter as No. 22 seed Maple Mountain stunned No. 1 seed Spanish Fork for the second time of the day to win the 5A third round series 2-1.

Orem 6, Timpanogos 3

Orem bounced back from a Game 2 loss to Timpanogos earlier in the day by securing the Game 3 victory in the 5A third round series as Owen Miller struck out five batters to pick up the victory.

Wasatch 11, Cottonwood 10

The Wasatch Wasps stung the Colts in Game 2 of their 5A third round series securing the victory in the high-scoring game in extra innings. Jackson Bolender had three RBIs including sending one out of the park to lead Wasatch at the plate.