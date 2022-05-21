Facebook Twitter
Sunday, May 22, 2022 | 
High School Boys Tennis Sports High School Sports

High school boys tennis: Skyline sweeps doubles titles, edges Brighton to claim 5A state title

James Edward By James Edward
   
SHARE High school boys tennis: Skyline sweeps doubles titles, edges Brighton to claim 5A state title
merlin_2924573.jpg

Hardy Owen of Brighton plays against Jack Hinkle of Woods Cross in the 5A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Skyline’s boys tennis team enjoyed a perfect day on Saturday at Liberty Park to 3-peat as 5A state champs.

After pulling off a few upsets in both first and second doubles on Thursday, Skyline knew it needed a near-perfect day on Saturday to hold off Brighton.

That’s exactly what the Eagles did, finishing with 21 team points to edge Brighton, which finished with 20.

Woods Cross finished third with 10 points.

merlin_2924549.jpg

Hardy Owen, right, of Brighton, celebrates after beating Jack Hinkle of Woods Cross in the 5A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 15
merlin_2924551.jpg

Jack Hinkle of Woods Cross plays against Hardy Owen of Brighton in the 5A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 15
merlin_2924553.jpg

Hardy Owen of Brighton celebrates a point while playing against Jack Hinkle of Woods Cross in the 5A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 15
merlin_2924555.jpg

Hardy Owen of Brighton plays against Jack Hinkle of Woods Cross in the 5A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 15
merlin_2924557.jpg

Hardy Owen of Brighton plays against Jack Hinkle of Woods Cross in the 5A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 15
merlin_2924559.jpg

Jack Hinkle of Woods Cross plays against Hardy Owen of Brighton in the 5A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 15
merlin_2924561.jpg

Jake Frankhauser of Olympus returns while he and teammate Spencer Linthorst compete against Gunnar Wollar, right, and Michael Cherchio of Skyline in the 5A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 15
merlin_2924563.jpg

Jake Frankhauser of Olympus returns while he and teammate Spencer Linthorst compete against Gunnar Wollar and Michael Cherchio of Skyline in the 5A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 15
merlin_2924565.jpg

Michael Cherchio of Skyline hits the ball as he and teammate Gunnar Wollar compete against Jake Frankhauser and Spencer Linthorst of Olympus in the 5A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
9 of 15
merlin_2924567.jpg

Gunnar Wollar of Skyline hits the ball as he and teammate Michael Cherchio compete against Jake Frankhauser and Spencer Linthorst of Olympus in the 5A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 15
merlin_2924569.jpg

Michael Cherchio and Gunnar Wollar of Skyline compete against Jake Frankhauser and Spencer Linthorst of Olympus in the 5A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 15
merlin_2924571.jpg

Jake Frankhauser of Olympus returns a serve while he and teammate Spencer Linthorst, left, compete against Michael Cherchio and Gunnar Wollar of Skyline in the 5A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 15
merlin_2924573.jpg

Hardy Owen of Brighton plays against Jack Hinkle of Woods Cross in the 5A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 15
merlin_2924575.jpg

Jake Frankhauser of Olympus serves while he and teammate Spencer Linthorst compete against Michael Cherchio and Gunnar Wollar of Skyline in the 5A boys first doubles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 15
merlin_2924577.jpg

Hardy Owen of Brighton hugs coach Natalie Meyer after beating Jack Hinkle of Woods Cross in the 5A boys first singles tennis championship at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 15
merlin_2924549.jpg
merlin_2924551.jpg
merlin_2924553.jpg
merlin_2924555.jpg
merlin_2924557.jpg
merlin_2924559.jpg
merlin_2924561.jpg
merlin_2924563.jpg
merlin_2924565.jpg
merlin_2924567.jpg
merlin_2924569.jpg
merlin_2924571.jpg
merlin_2924573.jpg
merlin_2924575.jpg
merlin_2924577.jpg

Skyline got the points it needed as both of its higher-seeded doubles teams marched to the championship.

At first doubles, the duo of Michael Cherchio and Gunnar Woller teamed up to win both of its matches in straight sets for the title despite being the No. 9 seed heading into the competition.

At second doubles, the No. 10-seeded team of Kyle Rasmussen and Sam Stewart marched its way to the title with a pair of straight-set wins on Saturday.

Despite Skyline’s doubles success, it still needed both Dean Weber at second singles and Tai Jansen at third singles to win their semifinal matches to score enough points to hold off Brighton.

Related

Even though Weber and Jansen ended up falling to Brighton’s players in the finals, the points they collected prior to the championships were enough.

Despite the runner-up team finish, Brighton also had a perfect day of tennis on Saturday as all three singles players won individual state titles.

Hardy Owen repeated as first singles state champion, winning his semifinal match over Alta’s Griffin Schroeder 6-2, 6-0 and then his championship match over Woods Cross’ Jack Hinkle, 6-1, 6-1.

Brighton’s Parker Hopkin beat Skyline’s Weber in the second singles final 7-6, 6-2, and then teammate Ty Parrish won the third singles title with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Skyline’s Jansen.

Next Up In Sports
High school boys tennis: Waterford edges rival Rowland Hall in dramatic fashion to 3-peat as 3A champs
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of May 22-28
High school track: Millard boys, North Summit girls claim 2A state championships
High school track: Delta girls 3-peat, Richfield boys win in 3A
High school track: Orem boys repeat as 5A champs, Box Elder girls win first title since 2017
High school track: Final results from 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state track & field meet